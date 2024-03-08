Morning Buzz: March 8

1. Gaby's Gourmandise, creator of gourmet French food at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market, announcing it'll be taking over Dorothy and Tony's Gourmet Popcorn Shop, its neighbor in the market hall.

The acquisition includes the Dorothy and Tony's brand, market hall space, recipes, roasting equipment, and inventory.

Gaby's Gourmandise crafts sweet and savory tartes, quiches, cookies, and other goodies. Chef Gaby plans to maintain many of the flavors that made Dorothy and Tony’s successful, including its kettle corn and Grand Rapids mix but also plans to experiment with new flavors, such as herb & parmesan, and styles such as "buttery popcorn brittle."

2. Meals on Wheels Western Michigan has a desperate need for volunteer drivers.

Many of their regulars travel south for the winter, and that coupled with vacations and spring break means there just aren't enough people to keep up. Most routes start between 8-9 a.m. and last about 2-3 hours, but there is some flexibility.

This can be a very rewarding opportunity; many times the Meals on Wheels driver is the only person a senior sees during the week. If you're interested, head to mealsonWheelsWesternMichigan.org.

3. Calling all leprechauns. The Spring Lake Rotary Club wants you to join them for the second annual Shamrock and Roll event. It's happening on Saturday, March 16 from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Spring Lake Country Club.

There will be live Irish music, Irish food, fun activities for the wee leprechauns, and plenty of room to dance the night away.

Also, you can win a pot of gold worth a $5,000 just by buying a raffle ticket. To do that and learn more head to springlakerotary.com.

4. See the amazing things our young people are doing at the West Michigan Student Showcase.

More than 200 students from 30 different school districts throughout Muskegon, Ottawa, Oceana, Newaygo, and Mason Counties are a part of this year's event.

The schools choose the students in the competitive areas of digital media arts, literary arts, performing arts, and visual arts, plus recognize them for academics and athletics.

It's all happening on March 20 and 21 at the Frauenthal Center. Each night students from different high schools will perform - and the awards are Thursday night. More than $10,000 is up for grabs.

Grab your tickets and get all the details at westmishowcase.org.

5. Get ready for an epic weekend of fandom and fun at Motor City Comic Con coming May 17-19 at the suburban collection showplace in Novi. Fans of comic books and pop culture will find anything and everything for their collections and big-name stars will be on hand. William Shatner, Tom Wilson (Biff from Back to The Future), John Ratzenberger, and many more actors, authors, animators, and more.

Experience the world's first audience RPG called: Extra Lives: The Live Experience, where you become the main character in a thrilling adventure influenced by your choices. For Star Wars fans, don't miss the podcast live recording with Katee Sackhoff, known for her roles in Battlestar Galactica and The Mandalorian. Get your cosplay ready for the adult and children's cosplay contests, offering fantastic prizes and a chance to showcase your creativity. Get your tickets and more info at motorcitycomiccon.com.