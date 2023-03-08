Morning Buzz: March 8

1. The Consumers Energy Foundation is once again bringing back competition to provide $50,000 for big ideas in Michigan’s small towns.

The Put Your Town On The Map competition will provide three Michigan communities with grant funding to support projects that will help them grow and thrive. Communities with up to 10,000 residents can submit proposals through April 7.

10 finalists will be invited to make their pitches at the Small Town and Rural Development Conference in June. From there the top three winners will receive grants.

Community leaders can learn more and apply at cedamichigan.org.

2. Special recognition for Ford International Airport.

It's been named one of the best airports in North America for customer experience. This honor is part of the 2022 Airport Service Quality Awards.

GRR earned several awards, including Best Airport of 2 to 5 million passengers, easiest airport journey, and cleanest airport.

Awards are based on live research and gathered by surveys at the airport.

3. A "sweet" new place is opening up in Holland. Moo-Mentum Ice Cream Parlor is opening on March 13 at the Holland Momentum Center.

The ice cream parlor is open to the public and will be serving hardpack ice cream for $1 per scoop. To start, hours will be Mondays from 3 to 7 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The momentum center is a grassroots movement to create a stigma-free community.

4. Do you want to hang with the Grand Rapids Griffins? You can at the annual Hockey, Hops, And Hope event on March 14 from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m. at Fox Acura.

Enjoy samples of delicious craft beer and wine served by the Griffins, a delicious strolling dinner, and an amazing silent auction all while raising funds for Easterseals.

Grab your tickets now by going to easterseals.com/morc.

5. Artisan pizza and pasta is coming to downtown Ada.

You're looking at renderings for "Myrth" -- a restaurant currently under construction -- right across from Legacy Park and the Thornapple River.

The menu will showcase quality ingredients, many of which will be sourced from West Michigan.

Myrth's grand opening is set for early June. Owners are looking to hire around 40 people starting in April.