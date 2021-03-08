Morning Buzz: March 8

1. A new place to snag coffee and more is heading to the Grand Rapids Downtown Market.

It will be located next to PHO616 and Slows Bar-B-Q.

Squibb's downtown concept will offer a unique menu to this location, with a continued focus on offering a traditional yet approachable cafe experience. This location will also offer indoor and outdoor seating options.

The coffee shop is expected to open in early June.

2. While spring is almost here, the nights in West Michigan are still cold, which is why some non-profits have teamed up to help the homeless.

Volunteers with The Empowerment Plan stopped in Grand Rapids on Saturday to give out some special coats through Mel Trotter that also double as sleeping bags.

The group is based out of Detroit and strives to end the cycle of homelessness through employment.

They teamed up with Chevy for an eight-city road trip to hand out 700 of those special coats.

The Meijer Foundation donated money for the 150 coats that were handed out in Grand Rapids.

3. This one's for the ladies! Literally, today is International Women's Day! Every year on March 8, it's a woman's chance to celebrate the social, economic, and political achievements of women around the world.

It's also a day to remember how much work still has to be done to achieve gender equality, something the world economic form says we won't reach until the year 2133.

The best way to mark today is by learning more about what we can do to make a change.

4. A Kob Bryand rookie card sold for $1.795 million on Sunday, making it one of the most expensive cards ever sold.

It sold at Goldin Auctions, an online auction house and repository for sports memorabilia.

The card is a 1996-97 Topps Chrome Refractors Number-138 Kobe Bryan Rookie Card. Experts call it "a level of perfection."

5. If you like Pringles, and the video game "Halo", this is your moment. Pringles is now offering a Halo-branded can of chips.

The flavor is called Moa Burger, which references the game's ostrich-like Moa Bird.

Moa Burger PRingles are already on the shelves exclusively at Walmart.