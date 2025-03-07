Morning Buzz: March 7, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

West Michigan Athlete Heads to Special Olympics World Games

Max Gilbert of Portage is embarking on an extraordinary journey today, departing for Torino, Italy, to participate in the Special Olympics World Games. He joins three other talented Special Olympics Michigan athletes, and together, they will represent the United States as part of Special Olympics USA. Gilbert, who also volunteers his time at White Oaks Nursing Home in Lawton, received a heartwarming send-off from the residents and staff there, celebrating his international accomplishment. The four Michigan athletes will compete against hundreds of other athletes from around the globe in both alpine and cross-country skiing events. We will be providing updates on Gilbert's achievements in Italy over the next few weeks.

Consumers Energy Foundation Offers Grants to Small Towns An exciting opportunity is available to communities across the state, as the Consumers Energy Foundation calls for applications to its annual initiative. This program provides $50,000 in grant funding to three deserving small towns, aiming to support their growth and development. This initiative is specifically designed for communities with populations of up to 10,000 people. Eligible proposals will focus on projects that attract visitors to downtown areas, advance housing, education, or employment opportunities, cultivate community pride, and more. City leaders are encouraged to submit their proposals by the deadline of March 28th. For more detailed information and to learn how to apply, please visit the Consumers Energy Foundation website at ConsumersEnergy.com/foundation.

"Mad Scientist" Tyler Thrasher Visits Grand Rapids Public Museum

Prepare for an engaging and unique experience as artist, author, botanist, and self-proclaimed "mad scientist" Tyler Thrasher comes to the Grand Rapids Public Museum. On a mission to crystallize the world, opalize everything, and discover unique plants, Thrasher's passion lies in blending art and science and sharing it with the world. While his floral workshop has already sold out, there's still a chance to catch him on March 8th, when he will host a captivating lecture, a Q&A session, and a book signing. In addition, visitors can participate in special art-focused activities, including floral prints, plate rubbings, and found object bouquets. This event will commence at 11:00 AM and requires a $5 fee in addition to museum admission. For further details and information, please visit the Grand Rapids Public Museum website atGRPM.org.

Grand Rapids Named Beer City USA for Fifth Year

Grand Rapids has solidified its position as the premier beer destination in the United States, officially retaining its title as Beer City USA. For the fifth consecutive year, the city has emerged victorious in the 2025 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. The nominees are carefully selected by a panel of industry experts, and the winners are determined through public voting. With an impressive collection of over 40 craft breweries located within a 30-mile radius of downtown, Grand Rapids undoubtedly lives up to its well-deserved reputation. The city has triumphed over some of the nation's largest metropolitan areas. The remaining top ten includes St. Louis, San Diego, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Portland, Asheville, Milwaukee, Charlotte, and Denver.

Grand Raggidy Roller Derby Celebrates 20th Season

The Grand Raggidy Roller Derby is back in action, kicking off its highly anticipated 20th-anniversary season. This weekend marks the thrilling home opener, where the Grand Raggidy All Stars will face off against Kalamazoo, and the Grand Raggidy Attack will battle Chemical City. In addition to the exciting roller derby action, the teams are also supporting the non-profit organization Our Kitchen Table. This organization focuses on promoting food justice, encompassing a wide range of initiatives from gardening and cooking classes to addressing barriers to healthy food access. The excitement will unfold at JAM Sports in Grandville on Saturday, with doors opening at 4:00 PM and the first whistle blowing at 4:30 PM. Ticket prices range from $12 to $17. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit the team's Facebook page.

