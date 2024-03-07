Morning Buzz: March 7

1. The Kalamazoo Farmers Market is taking vendor applications for its upcoming season.

The market reopens May 4th in Kalamazoo's Edison Neighborhood, featuring fresh food and handmade goods from over 100 local farmers, food businesses, and artisans.

Anyone interested in being a vendor can apply online at the People's Food Co-Op Of Kalamazoo Markets website. Applications are accepted throughout the season, but the priority application deadline for seasonal vendors is April 1.

2. Pets are family too and Pleasant Hearts Pet Food Pantry needs your help to raise money to fill their shelves.

Their fundraiser is on March 22 starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Golden Age at Creston Brewery.

There will be entertainment, a silent auction, a wine pull, a dessert bar, and more.

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

3. Floral design is an art, and West Michigan is home to one of the industry's best. Kate Colton won the Designer Of The Year for the Great Lakes Floral and Event Expo.

She perfects her skills at Kennedy's Flowers and Gifts in Grand Rapids. She placed in all four of the categories she competed in to earn that title.

The event was held in Grand Rapids at the Devos Place on March 1-3.

4. It's a competition exclusively for teenagers and it's back for its fifth year.

'The Pit' is a prestigious CrossFit competition challenging racers with sand, slag, and water on the 65-acre property called the Pit Fitness Ranch in Three Rivers. But this year's event will mainly be held in Kalamazoo as the event has been moved to the Wings Event Center for the days racers aren't conquering the pit.

There they can eat, relax, and form friendships. It's happening from August 28th to September 1.

You can get registration info and more at pitfitnessranch.com.

5. It's already starting to feel like spring. Meaning, we're getting closer to wedding season. But before you tie the knot, you have to pop the question, and for many, they want to make it memorable.

How about a baseball game? Michiganders love their sports, and if that's your thing, Betway.com named Comerica Park the second-best stadium to propose in.

They considered ticket prices, the cost to get a message on the jumbo tron, and even a romantic dinner afterward.

PNC Park in Pittsburgh was number 1, and Cincinnati's Great American Ballpark came in at number 3.

To determine the best stadium, they broke down the entire cost on average of how much it cost not just to get the stadium to help you pop the question but the entire experience.