Morning Buzz: March 7

1. Comcast and Latin Americans United for Progress reopening their Wi-Fi-connected "lift zone" at their new location in Holland.

It's located at 430 West 17th Street. Lift zones from Comcast provide free robust Wi-Fi hotspots in safe spaces designed to help families get online, participate in distance learning, conduct job searches, and more.

The new LAUP headquarters also features more space which allows for more volunteers and programming.

2. Celebration Cinema is partnering with the Calvin Prison Initiative to present the film First Step.

It's a story about the fight for criminal justice reform and better addiction response. The screening is at 7 p.m. on March 8 at Celebration Cinema Studio Park in downtown Grand Rapids.

It'll be followed by a discussion led by the director of the Calvin Prison Initiative, Calvin University, and senator Mark Huizenga, from Michigan’s 30th District.

Everyone is welcome and tickets are available on the Celebration Cinema website.

3. John Ball Zoo offers free admission to K through 12 Kent County school groups.

It's all thanks to funding from the 2016 John Ball Zoo and Grand Rapids Public Museum Millage.

The zoo offers a variety of free resources to teachers to expand the learning opportunities for their students. These are designed to be utilized before, during, and after the zoo experience.

Educators can learn more about school group opportunities by visiting the zoo's website.

4. Two favorite springtime events returning to Woodland Mall.

The Mad Hatter Tea Party will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 18.

The Alice In Wonderland-themed event will include special appearances by Alice and the Mad Hatter himself. There will also be spring-themed crafts, snacks, and games.

The event will also mark the return of photos with the bunny himself which will run through Saturday, April 8.

5. Put on your green and bring your family and friends to downtown Muskegon on Saturday, March 18 to the 10th annual Muskegon St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Stepping off at 11 a.m. from 6th Street along Western Avenue to 2nd Street, the parade will celebrate Muskegon’s rich Irish heritage.

Shamrockin' In Your Shanty will return to Western Ave. for its third year following the parade.