Morning Buzz: March 7

1. It's good news for both Michigan Stand and the University of Michigan Men's Basketball this morning!

Tom Izzo is now the "All-Time Big 10 Leader" in career wins as the Spartans took down Maryland in East Lansing 77-67.

With his 663rd win at MSU, Izzo passed up Indiana's Bobby Knight for the most wins at a Big 10 school.

2. Despite losing Hunter Dickenson and playing without a head coach, the Wolverines dealt a huge blow to the Buckeyes on the hardcourt.

They beat Ohio State in Columbus, 75-69. It was just Michigan's second win over a ranked opponent this season. Michigan trailed by 7 at the half but took the lead with 14 minutes to go and never looked back.

Both teams are now preparing for the Big 10 Tournament.

3. A West Michigan man wants to help children affected by war and natural disasters overseas, but in order to do so, he needs people to clean out their drawers.

This past January, Newly Chadwick set a goal to make at least 1,000 jump ropes out of old t-shirts after the organization he and his wife volunteer for failed to fill enough of the boxes.

In just three months, the number reached 600. Newly has received donations from across the state but is still looking for more. Click here to learn how to help.

4. The Whitecaps have created three must-have recipes from scratch and asked the public to vote for the one they want to see at the ballpark this season.

This year's winner is the Greek Gyro Nachos. These fresh pita chips are topped with strips of hot gyro meat, feta cheese crumbles, onions, tomatoes, topped with sauce.

Enjoy them on Opening Day, which is April 12.

5. Celebrate a special occasion at breakfast this morning, National Cereal Day.

Since the end of the 19th century, cereal has been the perfect meal to start the day for millions of Americans.

While cereal existed earlier, Dr. John Harvey Kellogg revolutionized the industry in 1895 with his cornflakes.

Thanks to Kellogg and rival cereal maker Charles Post, Battle Creek Michigan became the Cereal Capital of the World.