Morning Buzz: March 6, 2025

ArtPrize Seeks Local Venues for 2025

ArtPrize has opened venue registration, inviting restaurants, museums, businesses, and public spaces to participate in this year's event. Venues will host artwork from global artists during the 16-day competition, which drew nearly 800,000 visitors in 2024. Venue registration closes May 2, with artist registration beginning March 31. The event will run from September 18 to October 4. Interested venues can register at artprize.org.

Kent County Families Offered Tuition-Free Preschool

Applications are now being accepted for the Great Start Readiness Program (GSRP) for Fall 2025, providing tuition-free preschool to eligible four-year-olds in Kent County. Administered by Kent ISD, the state-funded program offers high-quality preschool at various locations, including schools and community centers. Children who turn four by December 1 qualify, and all families are eligible through Michigan's Pre-K for All initiative. Information and applications are available at freepreschoolkent.org or by calling 616-447-2409.

Small Business Networking Event Tonight in Grand Rapids

Uplift 49507 is hosting a free "Small Business Mixology" event at the Grand Rapids Center for Community Transformation from 6 to 8 PM. The event includes networking and a panel discussion on acquiring capital, with insights from lending, grant, and investment experts. Registration is available via a QR code.

Caledonia Teacher Honored with National Award Heather Tornes, a teacher at Caledonia High School, has received the 2025 Distinguished Citizen Award from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society. This national honor recognizes her dedication to education, youth development, and civic engagement. Tornes will be honored in New York City and participate in the New York Stock Exchange closing bell ceremony.

DNR Offers Spring Cleanup Opportunities

The Michigan DNR is offering volunteer stewardship workdays to remove invasive plants and improve ecosystems across the state. Events begin this weekend at Yankee Springs Recreation Area and Muskegon State Park, with additional opportunities at Saugatuck Dunes State Park and Fort Custer Recreation Area later this month. More information and volunteer registration can be found at michigan.gov/dnrvolunteers.

