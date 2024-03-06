Morning Buzz: March 6

1. If your teens think they might be interested in a career in health care, then this event is for them.

It's happening tonight from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Kent Career Tech Center in Grand Rapids.

It'll feature interactive experiences and provide essential insights into hiring practices. Students and parents will also learn about critical factors related to entry-level healthcare positions, including tuition assistance and ways to avoid college debt.

Participating employers include Cherry Health, Corewell Health, Hope Network, Mary Free Bed, Orthopedic Associates of Michigan, and more.

2. The call is out for volunteers! The Ronald McDonald House West Michigan in Grand Rapids is finishing up a big expansion, adding 8 more family suites.

But with 8 more families in the house, comes an increased need for help with things like cleaning and organizing, driving, and receptionist work. The hope is to recruit 8-10 regular volunteers to join the team that helps care for families with a child in the hospital.

If you're not ready to give your time, there is also a wish list available online. Head to rmhcwm.org for giving or volunteer information.

3. Your favorite Grand Rapids Griffins hockey player or coach may be your server as the Hockey Hops and Hope event is held at the Fox Subaru Dealership on 28th Street.

This event benefits the Easterseals MORC where every dollar given in Michigan stays in Michigan to help individuals with disabilities and special needs along with their families. Players and coaches will be serving craft beer and wine samples while live music is performed. There's also a silent auction and food as well.

You can get more information at griffinshockey.com.

4. A reminder this morning for students or educators. Broadway Grand Rapids is selling rush tickets for all Les Misérables shows through March 10.

You need a valid school ID, there is a two-ticket limit per person, and you can buy them in person two hours before the show when the box office opens at Devos Performance Hall.

Learn more at broadwaygrandrapids.com.

5. Celebrate reading month and get your picture taken with the bunny.

It's all happening on March 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Woodland Mall.

The free, entertainment-filled event will feature character story times, reading-themed crafts, face painting, balloon twisting, games, and more.

Also, photos with the bunny start on the 9th and will run through the 25th. Online reservations are recommended. Learn more at shopwoodlandmall.com.