Morning Buzz: March 6

1. Learn about the water you drink and potential careers with the city at Water Pool-Ooza.

Sponsored by the City Of Grand Rapids and Grand Rapids Community College, 4th through 12th-grade students are invited to attend this free class on March 11 at GRCC’s Tassell M-Tech building from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Students will learn about water sustainability, conservation, and careers through activities led by nonprofit and community partners. City staff will lead demonstrations and water professionals will share their roles within the water industry.

Learn more on the city's website.

2. The Grand Rapids Police Department and Grand Rapids Fire Department are going head-to-head on the ice rink.

The Grand Rapids Griffins are hosting the Second Annual Hockey Game at Van Andel Arena on March 11.

The departments are playing the charity game to raise funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

If you buy a ticket to the charity game, you'll be able to get in the Griffins game that night too.

Purchase your tickets at griffinshockey.com.

3. Charitable Union in Battle Creek is putting out a call to the community for formal dresses.

For the past 6 years, the organization has given away prom dresses to high school students to help them attend their annual dance events.

Charitable Union's CEO says their inventory is currently limited to several sizes, ranging from 0 to 28.

If you'd like to donate a gently used formal dress, you can stop by during regular donation hours: Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

4. Mel Trotter Ministries hosting its second annual Art and Experience Auction.

It's Thursday, March 23 at the Goei Center. The auction will highlight art from Mel Trotter Ministries' art therapy program’s local artists, in addition to donated pieces from individual works or collections.

There will also be a few cool experiences auctioned off as well.

Check-in and the silent auction start at 6 p.m. and the program starts at 7:15 p.m. You can register for the event at meltrotter.org.

5. The senior goats and sheep at John Ball Zoo finally made it to retirement.

Eight goats and one sheep are retiring from John Ball's Petting Zoo.

The zoo held a going away party for the retirees with treats, pets, and social time.

John Ball Zoo says the animals will be spending their golden years on a farm the zoo works with to ensure they get the care they're used to.

John Ball Zoo is currently working with multiple farms and other zoos to bring new goats and sheep to the zoo when it opens for the 2023 season on March 24.