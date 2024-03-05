Morning Buzz: March 5

1. All little ones need diapers and Holland Parks and Recreation is doing their part to make sure families have this necessity.

All month they're hosting a community diaper drive for Nestlings Diaper Bank.

They're encouraging you to donate both opened and unopened packages of diapers, as well as wipes at holland city hall or the parks and recreation office.

In 2023 alone, nestlings diaper bank distributed over 384-thousand diapers in Ottawa and Allegan counties.

2. Higher utility bills impact us all. For those families struggling to make ends meet, some will be forced to choose between putting food on the table or heating their homes.

Ottawa County is hosting a "Walk for Warmth" on March 8 at 6 p.m.

Donate any amount and join others on the 2-mile stroll in Holland. The walk starts and ends at "EV Construction". There will be indoor activities to keep the youngest participants warm plus food, a silent auction, and more.

Learn more about the event or to just simply donate go to miottawa.org/w4w.

3. The Michigan Irish Festival in downtown Muskegon is celebrating 25 years and they're getting the party started early by announcing their St. Patrick's Day Festival pass sale.

Available only online at MichiganIrish.org for 24 hours on Sunday March 17, the festival pass is $45.

This pass includes Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Thursday’s pub preview party, which features on stage entertainment, multiple food vendors, and a sampling of festival merchandise.

The full festival opens Friday, September 13 at 5 p.m. and will include all stages, the full shopping experience, Celtic kitchen and food court vendors, cultural programs, wee one’s activities, and more.

4. A night of drama, murder, dinner, and silent auctions, all part of "Mystery Dinner 2024" supporting Every Woman's Place in Muskegon County.

The organization serves as a shelter for those dealing with domestic violence, sexual assault, and sex trafficking.

The event is April 11 at 6 p.m. at the Greater Muskegon Woman's Club. The evening is for 21 and up and tickets are $100 per person. Buy them now online or by calling 231-759-7909.

The West Michigan Whitecaps are hosting a food competition, and all local chefs are invited.

5. The Ballpark Chef Challenge will be held on March 14 at the GRCC Secchia Institute for Culinary education. The winner of the competition will have their culinary creation featured on menus at LMCU Ballpark this season.

Contestants will be provided a list of ingredients to choose from to create their menu item. They will then have 30 minutes to assemble their creation and a panel of judges will select the winner.

The competition begins at 1 p.m. and the winner will be announced later that day. If you would like to sign up for the competition, submit your name and contact information to promotions at whitecapsbaseball.com. You have until March 6 to apply.