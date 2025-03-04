Morning Buzz: March 4, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Morning Buzz is sponsored by Biggby Coffee.

Animal Shelter Appeals for Emergency Water System Funds

Big Lake Humane Society is facing an urgent need for financial assistance after a critical well pump failure left the shelter without safe drinking water. The organization is seeking to raise approximately $12,000 to replace the damaged water pump system. Donations are being accepted through Facebook, Venmo, and the shelter's website. In addition to monetary contributions, the shelter is also requesting donations of bottled water and paper towels.

GRAM Opens Registration for Summer Camps

The Grand Rapids Art Museum has opened registration for its popular summer camps. These week-long sessions offer creative opportunities for children ages 4 through 15. Campers will engage in activities such as observing and exploring museum galleries, creating art, and developing problem-solving and communication skills. A variety of themes are available, and limited spots are available. Need-based scholarships are also offered. For more information and to register, visit artmuseumgr.org.

Holland Hospital Hosts Career Fair

Holland Hospital is hosting a career fair on March 6th from 9-11 AM and 3-5 PM at their conference center on Michigan Ave, Holland. The hospital is actively recruiting for various positions across all shifts and skill levels. On-site interviews will be available for select entry-level positions, and attendees can discuss job shadowing, training, flexible scheduling, and remote work opportunities. Holland Hospital, recognized for its employee satisfaction, offers competitive benefits and professional development. Interested candidates can learn more at hollandhospital.org/careers.

Cursive Workshop Offered by Endless Opportunities

Endless Opportunities is offering a free cursive writing workshop for students in grades 6-12. The four-session workshop aims to build confidence in handwriting skills. The first session will take place tonight, and subsequent sessions will be held every Tuesday this month from 6-8 PM at the Baxter Community Center. Students must commit to attending all four sessions to participate. Registration is available through Eventbrite.

Lowe's Foundation Awards Grant to Next Step of West Michigan

The Lowe's Foundation has announced nearly $9 million in grants to support 15 non-profit organizations across the United States that focus on skilled trades training. These grants aim to address the growing demand for skilled tradespeople by funding programs in carpentry, construction, HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and appliance repair. Next Step of West Michigan in Grand Rapids is among the recipients and will use the funds to equip its training facility for construction projects, providing on-the-job training and employment opportunities. The non-profit offers employment opportunities in construction, carpentry, and wood product manufacturing.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok