Morning Buzz: March 4

1. The Grand Rapids Public Museum unearthing some pieces of history. A construction crew from Owen Ames Kimball was digging in a front yard when they found what local historians say is remnants of the water wheels or turbines used by the Voigt Milling Company.

The pieces power their flour and gypsum milling equipment. The museum team will now work to salvage the remnants as part of the plan to incorporate place-based history into the expansion design.

The museum hopes to have an exhibit like the historic milling equipment on display in downtown Lowell.

2. We previously had our friends from Rehman on the show talking about the 2024 Red Wings Art Contest. Now there is an update on who won this year.

Her name is Ashley Miller and she's $5,000 richer as she took the top spot in this year's art contest with the theme of "Power Play." Millers’ art was chosen from over 120 submissions and in addition to the cash prize she'll receive four tickets to a Red Wings home game, and her piece will grace the Rehmann Club at Little Caesar's Arena.

She'll be honored on the ice on March 19 during the Red Wings' game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

3. If your kiddos love to shoot hoops, they can now learn from some of Michigan's best.

Registration is now open for the "Pistons Academy" Youth Basketball Camps.

They are at 14 locations across the state including one at South Christian High School from June 24-27. Each day consists of professional instruction in the morning followed by full-court games and contests in the afternoon.

All youngsters participating will receive an exclusive pistons reversible jersey, visits by Detroit Pistons' personalities, and two complimentary tickets to a 2024-25 Detroit Pistons home game.

Register now at pistonsacademy.com.

4. Start off your St. Patrick's Day week by seeing Grammy-nominated super group "Cherish The Ladies".

They'll be at the Frauenthal Center in Muskegon on March 15.

They're known for their rousing blend of traditional Irish music, captivating vocals and step dancing.

Also that night the new Hearthstone Symphony Café will be serving a themed multi-course dinner in the frau lounge featuring Irish whiskey corned-beef and butter braised cabbage.

You'll need to make reservations for that and if you can't make it ahead of time enjoy a post-concert reception.

All the details at westmichigansymphony.org.