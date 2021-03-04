Morning Buzz: March 4

1. The manager of a Burger King in Belding is going above and beyond when it comes to customer service.

Customer Danielle Ashley was cleaning off her windshield at the drive-thru when her ring fell off and into the snow. The ring was given to her 50 years ago by her late husband. She feared it was gone forever until she got a call from Brian Baum, manager at the restaurant with some good news: he found it.

Danielle offered Brian a reward, but he refused, saying he was just happy to help.

However, Burger King just started an Employee of the Month Program, and Brian will be the first recipient for March and receive a gift card and have his photo put on a plaque.

2. The Salvation Army of Kento County is hosting its second-largest fundraiser of the year virtually.

The Red Sheild Event is being held Wednesday, April 14, and runs a little of a half-hour.

Learn more about the organization's programs and how they've changed during the pandemic, as well as hear from John O'Leary, a national bestselling author and speaker.

Registration for the event is now open. Proceeds benefit the organization's mission.

3. A Michigan bakery known for its Instagram-worthy extreme milkshakes is adding Girl Scout Cookie Shakes to its menu, but for a very limited time.

M Street Baking Company in Howell will sell four different Girl Scout Cookie milkshake flavors. They include Thin Mint, Tagalong, Trefoil, and Samoa.

Each shake is $10 and will be available this weekend only starting now through March 7.

4. A polar bear cub at the Detroit Zoo experienced snow for the very first time, and the video is so adorable!

The cub caused brief concert for zoo staff after she was born in November because she became inactive and appeared weak after birth. However, after around-the-clock monitoring, she's doing much better.

She has now graduated from a bottle to drinking formula from a bowl. The cub, who still hasn't been named, is now 20 pounds.

5. It's time to find a military service member to thank because it's National Hug a GI Day.

While GI has its roots with the army, the day celebrates all branches of the U.S. Military. So offer a hug or handshake to a service member, or send a care package, or send a "thank you" email.