Morning Buzz: March 31, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Morning Buzz is sponsored by Biggby Coffee.

Summer Tunes & Student Stars!

Summer will be here before you know it, and St. Cecilia Music Center is offering a harmonious haven for young musicians! Aspiring instrumentalists entering 7th - 9th grade can join the Middle School Band Camp from June 16-20, running from 9am to 3pm. Participants should have at least one year of playing experience to fully engage in the program, culminating in a Friday afternoon concert showcasing their skills. In July, the spotlight shifts to the Stella Royce Piano Camp, an intensive experience designed for young pianists aged 7 to 16. This camp provides personalized instruction and performance opportunities, with every student getting a chance to shine during the final recital. Registration is open for both camps right now, so head to SCMCGR.org to secure your child's spot.

BBQ, Beats, & Giving Back

Get ready for a unique and flavorful fundraiser! Hospice of Michigan presents Barley, BBQ, and Beats on May 17th at GLC Live at 20 Monroe. This one-of-a-kind gathering showcases the culinary artistry of leading pit masters, who will be serving up mouthwatering barbecue creations. Complementing the food are handcrafted cocktails crafted by Michigan's finest distilleries. All of this deliciousness is set to the rhythm of hometown bands. Tickets, available for purchase now, include three generous servings of food and three expertly mixed cocktails. For those with an extra-large appetite, additional food and drink tickets will be available for purchase. All proceeds from this event will directly benefit Hospice of Michigan, ensuring continued access to their compassionate care.

Holland's Spring Fling Fun

Staying around West Michigan for Spring Break? Holland's Spring Fling, happening from April 7-13 is packed with local fun. This week-long celebration offers an array of activities, including exciting giveaways, enticing shopping and dining discounts, in-store promotions, and lively yard games. The festivities kick off on Monday, April 7th, with a special treat for early birds. The first 1,000 customers to visit the Courtyard Marriott Hotel will receive a complimentary Downtown Holland tote bag, a shopping and dining passport brimming with exclusive deals, and a boarding pass offering "flight specials" at participating restaurants. For those who prefer a digital approach, both the passport and boarding pass can be downloaded at HollandSpringFling.com. Participate in a city-wide scavenger hunt by getting your passport stamped at participating locations and then turn in the fully stamped passport for a chance to win coveted gift cards. The week culminates with yard games along 8th Street, providing a perfect opportunity for outdoor fun and friendly competition from Friday through Sunday.

Free Car Care 101

Want to learn how to keep your vehicle in tip-top shape? Join the experts at Christian Brothers Automotive for a free Car Care Clinic on April 9th. This informative session is perfect for anyone looking to brush up on essential car maintenance skills, whether you're a seasoned driver or a novice. Bring your kids or grandkids along for a hands-on learning experience that covers crucial topics like checking tire pressure, monitoring oil levels, replacing air filters, and other vital car care tips. As a bonus, attendees will receive complimentary tire pressure gauges and other handy tools to help them maintain their vehicles. You can find more information about this valuable clinic and register for the event on their page on Eventbrite.

Hamilton Hits Grand Rapids Once More

Get ready to be in the room where it happens! The Broadway smash hit "Hamilton" is coming back to DeVos Place from July 22nd to August 3rd. Single tickets are now available for this highly anticipated engagement. This revolutionary story, filled with passion, ambition, and the dawn of a new nation, follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of American history. Experience the captivating saga that has taken the world by storm. Ticket prices range from $49 to $199, offering a variety of seating options to suit different budgets. For those seeking the ultimate "Hamilton" experience, premium seats are available starting at $229. Don't miss your chance to witness this theatrical phenomenon – head to BroadwayGrandRapids.com to secure your tickets today.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok