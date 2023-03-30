Morning Buzz: March 30

1. Interested in a construction job? If so, the 49507 area is hiring.

There is a hiring event today from 3 to 7 p.m. at AGR Gather on Kalamazoo Avenue in Grand Rapids. They're holding a second event in early May.

Amplify GR, Rockford Construction, and other businesses in the construction field are working together to create a path forward that will increase hiring in the neighborhood.

To learn more head to facebook.com/amplifygr.

2. The Lakeshore Living Show is back in downtown Muskegon on April 14 and 15, and tickets are now on sale.

The event will feature over 50 local exhibitors who are experts in home improvement, landscaping, and outdoor recreation.

There will also be live music and plenty of demos too. Hungry? Feel free to explore the downtown area before or after for some food.

Get those tickets and learn more at lakeshorelivingmkg.org.

3. Horrocks now has a new location in Battle Creek.

It's inside Lakeview Square Mall where the old JC Penney used to be. Horrocks was on Capital Avenue in downtown Battle Creek for more than 20 years. But they say the move into the mall gives them more space, plus they're closer to the highway.

Earlier this week they held a soft opening, and the store is now open every day from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

4. Paws, Claws, and Corks was a huge success this year for the Humane Society of West Michigan.

For the first time in five years, the event exceeded the fundraising goal hitting more than $201,000.

That money will directly support the mission to promote the humane treatment and responsible care of animals in West Michigan through education, example, placement, and protection as a donor-funded nonprofit organization.

5. If you are looking for a non-traditional egg hunt and are up for a challenge, head to spring lake on easter weekend.

The 3rd annual Great Village Egg Hunt returns to the Village of Spring Lake on Saturday, April 8.

This is an all-ages, village-wide egg hunt that kids, families, and friends can do together. Over 1,000 eggs will be hidden throughout the day around public spaces all over the village. All eggs are filled with candy and trinkets but there are also prize eggs and golden eggs to search for.

To learn more about the Great Village Egg Hunt, go to visitspringlakemi.com.