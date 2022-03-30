Morning Buzz: March 30

1. Exciting news for the Mary Free Bed Wheelchair Basketball Team, they're heading to the National Championships!

The junior team will also compete on the national stage, meaning 20 total athletes from West Michigan will be competing.

The tournament kicks off Thursday in Wichita, Kansas, and runs through Sunday.

40 adult teams and 50 junior teams from across the country will compete on the national level.

2. The third ever Jersey retirement by the Griffins will happen this weekend, and it's for one of the greats.

Jeff Hoggan's number 10 will be hung in the rafters at Van Andel Arena after an incredible career.

The Griffins' longest captain spent four years here, winning Calder Cup with the team in 2013.

Hoggan says he was emotional when he got the call and will be happy to be back in Grand Rapids.

Hogan is also the only AHL player since 2005 to lead his team to at least one playoff series win in four straight seasons.

His jersey goes up at the arena on Saturday.

3. Today, every dollar in sales at Jersey Mike's locations across Michigan will be donated to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.

Since 2011, Jersey Mike's says its month of giving has raised more than $47 million for local charities.

A total of 57 locations in Michigan will be participating in the fundraiser, and 100 percent of sales- not just profits- will support the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games and help 50 Team Michigan Athletes attend this year's game in June in Orlando, Florida.

Visit jerseymikes.com for a location near you.

3. Every year, Cadbury holds an annual contest for its Cadbury Bunny Creme Egg commercials, and America gets to choose who will play the chicken-impersonating bunny.

This year, an adorable English doodle from Ohio named Annie Rose received the most votes. Annie Rose is a therapy dog who visits local nursing homes.

In addition to being Cadbury's big star, Annie Rose will take home $5,000 in cash, plus the iconic bunny ears.

4. Today is National Virtual Vacation Day.

There are so many ways to make this work and give yourself a break without leaving the house. Do a Google search for somewhere you've always wanted to go. Dream big, you aren't buying a ticket, so the sky is the limit.

Sift through pictures, immerse yourself in the scenery, check out local attractions. Some might even have websites to make you feel like you're there. This could also be a fun lesson for kids, part geography, part history.

The best part? It doesn't cost a thing, and you don't even need a passport!