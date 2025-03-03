Morning Buzz: March 3, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Olga's Kitchen Foundation Supports Women Entrepreneurs with Grants

Honoring the pioneering spirit of female entrepreneurship, the Olga's Kitchen Memorial Foundation is now accepting grant applications from aspiring and established female entrepreneurs across Michigan. To coincide with International Women's Day on Friday, March 8th, the foundation will award grants to women who demonstrate significant financial need, present a comprehensive and viable formal business plan, and are actively building or expanding their businesses within the state of Michigan. Applicants must reside within the United States. The deadline for all applications is March 29th. Interested parties can find detailed information and application materials by visiting olgas.com/foundation.

Portage Seeks Artists for Prestigious Community Art Award

Portage is calling upon local artists to participate in the highly anticipated 8th Annual Portage Community Art Award, a key component of the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts' renowned West Michigan Area Show. This juried exhibition spans 14 counties, showcasing a diverse range of artistic mediums, including paintings, sculptures, ceramics, and mixed media. Portage residents are encouraged to submit artwork that creatively embodies the theme "A Natural Place to Move" for a chance to win the coveted $1,000 prize and the honor of having their work displayed prominently at Portage City Hall for an entire year. Submissions are open through the KIA's website until April 20th. The WMAS celebration and awards ceremony will take place on June 13th. For additional details, contact Portage Parks & Recreation at (269) 329-4522.

Girlfriend's Weekend Returns to Downtown Holland

Downtown Holland is gearing up to host its annual Girlfriend's Weekend from March 7-9. Attendees can enjoy unique shopping experiences, delectable dining options, exquisite wine tastings, a captivating fashion show, a lively pub crawl, and even a memorable pajama party at the Holland Civic Center. A $50 registration fee includes a coveted swag bag filled with goodies and a valuable coupon book offering discounts at over 60 participating shops and restaurants. Pre-registration is essential and can be completed at girlfriendsweekend.org.

Battle Creek Celebrates National Cereal Day

On Thursday, March 7th, coinciding with National Cereal Day, Battle Creek will host its annual cereal sale. This is a collaborative effort between WK Kellogg Co. and Post Consumer Brands and will offer 10,000 boxes of popular cereal varieties for the remarkably low price of $2 each. All proceeds generated from the sale will be donated to the United Way of South Central Michigan, supporting vital local programs that address basic needs and pressing social issues. Employee volunteers from both companies will join forces with United Way staff to run the event at Full Blast, a community recreation center in Battle Creek. Attendees are welcome to purchase as many boxes of Rice Krispies, Honey Bunches of Oats, and other favorite flavors as they desire.

Michigan Camping Spots Earn National Recognition

Two exceptional Michigan camping locations, Presque Isle Campground in Ontonagon and North Manitou Island, have been recognized among the most stunning in the United States, according to a recent list compiled by travel publisher Matador in collaboration with the camping and booking app The Dyrt. Presque Isle Campground, nestled within the heart of the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park, offers breathtaking campsites situated directly on the picturesque shoreline of Lake Superior. North Manitou Island, part of the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, provides a more rustic and secluded camping experience, requiring a boat trip and a hike to reach its primitive and basic campsites. However, campers are rewarded with panoramic views of Lake Michigan. Backcountry permits are required for North Manitou Island, and reservations for the ferry are essential. For a complete list of the top camping spots, you can visit matadornetwork.com.

