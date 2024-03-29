Morning Buzz: March 29

1. If you already have the spring bug and are cleaning your flower beds, here's a reminder. If you live in the city of Grand Rapids, Curbside Yard Waste Collection service for the season starts on Monday, April 1.

Make note: all yard waste other than bulk or bundled branches need to be placed in a city yard cart or city yard wastepaper bag and be visible for collection. Dirt, stones, and manure are not acceptable and yard waste bags cannot be overfilled. There is a 30-pound weight limit on the bags.

Grand Rapids Yard Waste Curbside Collection is a pay for service option offered by the department of public works.

To sign up for yard waste curbside collection visit grandrapidsmi.gov.

2. It's a night to celebrate "you". The Grand Rapids Gold are hosting their Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday. The game is at 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena.

There will be lots and lots of giveaways. You could walk away with a Bluey jersey, an Andre Miller signed ball, Founders tasting and tour for 10 people, a $100 Meijer gift card, and so much more.

Also, the first 2500 fans to arrive will get a GR Gold "Gold Chain". Grab your tickets on their website.

3. On Tap And Uncorked brings an artful twist to the Muskegon Museum of Art.

During this multi-sensory tasting event explore the galleries and exhibitions while getting a taste of artfully crafted beer, wine, cider, and food from around West Michigan.

The proceeds from each ticket purchase support the MMA and special programming at the museum.

The 21 and over event takes place from 6 to 9 on Friday, April 19.

Tickets are $30 for MMA members, $40 in advance, and $50 at the door.

Get your tickets at muskegonartmuseum.org.

4. To nourish children to reach their full potential, Kids' Food Basket is hosting their 22nd annual Feast For Kids in Grand Rapids on April 23.

The event features a four-course meal prepared by the American Culinary Federation of Greater Grand Rapids 2023 Chefs Of The Year.

The event is at Noto’s on 28th Street starting at 6 p.m.

All proceeds from feast for kids will benefit the kids' food basket mission to provide meals to children.

Find tickets and learn more about sponsorship opportunities at kidsfoodbasket.org.

5. A West Michigan farm is offering a chance for you to get to hang out with fluffy mini cows.

Thunder Acres Highlands in Sand Lake, Michigan is a miniature highland cow breeder that offers farm visits and photography and also hosts events throughout the year.

Just added, their July 13 event where you get to hang out with miniature cows, as well as mini donkeys, goats, chickens, and cats, where they promised there would be lots of babies.

There will also be free wine tasting, cornhole, horseshoes, and kids being able to practice their bull roping skills.

Tickets can be found on their events page and you can learn more at thunderacreshighlands.com.