Morning Buzz: March 29

1. A well-known grocery store is expanding. Harvest Health Foods is opening a location in Holland Township on Greenly Street.

They just broke ground this month. The store will feature its full-line natural grocery and supplement model, expanded offerings in the wellness section and they'll also have a smoothie, juice and coffee bar.

Harvest Health opened in Grand Rapids in 1952. This will be their 4th store and they plan to open in December.

2. Guiding Light is inviting anyone in the Heartside Neighborhood to join them for an Easter meal this Sunday.

It runs from noon to 1:30 at Guiding Light's headquarters in South Division.

The organization supports those recovering from addiction and they've been hosting Easter meals since 2017.

This is the first time it will be held in person since the pandemic.

3. Mel Trotter's Easter meal is next Wednesday from 4:30 to 6 at the organization's cook cafeteria.

The meal is open to individuals experiencing homelessness or simply anyone who needs a welcoming place to go.

This is the first Easter event Mel Trotter has hosted since the pandemic, and they're relaunching with special music and fellowship.

About 500 people are expected to be there, so they do need volunteers. Visit the organization's website to sign up.

4. Don't feel sad if you aren't headed to Florida this weekend, because the party will be in DeVos Performance Hall.

This Saturday audiences will experience the musical legacy of Chicago by welcoming Brass Transit. This dynamic, studio-tight Chicago tribute features spectacular attention to every detail of the Chicago songbook.

Hits like "Saturday In The Park," "25 or 6 to 4," and "You're The Inspiration" will have you on your feet.

Tickets are still available at grsymphony.org.

5. It's a ruff job, but somebody's got to do it! April is National Safe Digging Month, and to celebrate, Michigan Gas Utilities is looking for its first-ever safe digging "ambassadog."

The winning pup will be featured in an ad campaign on social media to help spread an important safety message: Doggone it! Call 811 at least three days before you dig.

All you need to do is take pictures of your dog digging and in his or her favorite place to dig and fill out the form provided on their Facebook page before Sunday, April 9.