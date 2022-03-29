Morning Buzz: March 29

1. The Grand Rapids City Commissioners will consider a plan that could be the next step in bringing an amphitheater to the city.

The commission will decide if they will authorize the Grand Rapids-Kent County Convention Arena Authority to buy a portion of the property at 201 Market Downtown.

The land is expected to sell for $24.3 million. In total, the 12,000-person capacity amphitheater is expected to cost $116 million.

The City Commission meeting is set to start at 10 a.m.

2. The Children's Advocacy Center of Kent County has a new employee, and this one has four legs.

Bacon is a trained facility dog from Paws With A Cause and was delivered to the center last Wednesday for National Puppy Day.

The facility supports children who have survived sexual abuse, and bacon will help make them more comfortable during their time there.

He'll be introduced to children and their caregivers in the coming months.

3. A sad night for Michigan fans, the U of M Women's Team will not be heading to the Final Four.

The team fell to Louisville last night. Louisville held off Michigan 62-50 in the last few minutes of the game. This is the fourth time in history that Louisville has kept the team out of the Final Four.

Louisville will continue on to play South Carolina next weekend. It was still a great season for both the men's and women's teams.

4. Exciting news for football fans, the NFL announced on Monday that Detroit will host the 2024 draft.

According to the league, the draft will take place in the area around Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza, with tens of thousands of people expected for the three-day event.

The NFL also said there will be a draft experience open all three days of the event, which includes exhibits, musical performances, autograph sessions, and more.

5. In other Lions news, the team is being featured on an HBO series this year.

The Lions will be on the show "Hard Knocks," which follows NFL teams during training camp.

The team announced the appearance on Monday morning, saying "Get your popcorn ready!"

Last year, "Hard Knocks" featured the Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts. This is the first time the Lions will be featured.