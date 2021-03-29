Morning Buzz: March 29

1. Got plans for Easter weekend? Head to Spring Lake and hunt for eggs.

The Great Village Egg Hunt runs from Friday, April 2, through Easter Sunday on April 4, or until the last egg is found.

Hundreds of them will be scattered across the village, all filled with candy and prizes, ranging from $5 gift cards to a new bike, or an overnight stay at a local bed and breakfast.

All ages are welcome, and the event is entirely outdoors so everyone can social distance.

2. Some young athletes in Grand Rapids are getting back in the game thanks in part to some help from the Grand Rapids Police Department.

They helped sponsor some of the children to play at Basketball Camp, and on Sunday they were invited to meet the kids who benefited from that help at the Hype on the Hardwood Showcase.

Money for the program comes from the second coronavirus relief package passed in December. They're hoping more will be available through the third stimulus. Applications for the Kent County program will open on Thursday.

3. Cheers to being number one! Grand Rapids has once again been named Best Beer City in America, beating out 19 competitors in a USA Today 10 Best reader's poll.

The finalist cities were chosen by a panel of beer experts for the best beer scenes in the nation. Then it was put up to a public vote and Grand Rapids took the top spot.

In the past, Grand Rapids has won two "Best Beer Scene" titles in USA Today polls, but not in 2020. Last year, Grand Rapids came in third, beaten out by Milwaukee and St. Louis.

City Built Brewing took first place for Best Beer Label and third for Best Brewpub.

4. A woman in Ionia County won a trip to next year's Super Bowl just by giving blood.

Mary Cook from Portland, stopped by the Saint Patrick Catholic School on January 19, where she was automatically entered for a chance to win a trip to the big game.

Cook gets two tickets, access to the official NFL Tailgate, round-trip airfare to Los Angeles, a three-night hotel stay, and a $500 gift card.

The Red Cross is always looking for donors you can find a donor center near you by visiting redcrossblood.org.

5. Dyson has unveiled new vacuuming technology with its new Dyson V-15 Detect.

It uses lasers to detect hidden dust as small as 10 microns. It's also equipped with a sensor to prove what's been sucked up.

During the pandemic, Dyson says 60 percent of people are cleaning more than they ever have before.