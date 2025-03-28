Morning Buzz: March 28, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Battle Creek's Big Cheese Mac + Cheese Festival Returns!

Prepare your taste buds for an explosion of cheesy goodness! Battle Creek's highly anticipated Big Cheese Mac + Cheese Festival returns to Kellogg Arena on Saturday, April 19th, from 3-7pm. This culinary celebration is a dream come true for mac and cheese aficionados, showcasing an array of creative and utterly delectable mac and cheese dishes crafted by local vendors. Attendees can indulge in these cheesy masterpieces, cast their votes for their favorite creations, and enjoy a lively, entertainment-filled atmosphere. This is an all-ages event. Tickets are just $7; visit thebigcheesebc.com for detailed information and ticket purchases.

Lake Trust Credit Union Offers Free Entrepreneurship Program

Lake Trust Credit Union, in collaboration with Cleary University, is extending a valuable opportunity to support small businesses through a free, comprehensive 10-week Entrepreneurship Institute. This educational program encompasses six self-paced courses, meticulously designed to cover essential business aspects such as opportunity assessment, marketing strategies, and scalable business growth. Registration is currently open and will conclude on April 30th, with coursework commencing on May 8th. Members and community partners of Lake Trust are encouraged to participate. To learn more and secure your spot, visit laketrust.org.

Loutit District Seed Library Kickstarts Gardening Season

Embrace the arrival of gardening season with the Loutit District's Seed Library, offering the perfect starting point for both novice and seasoned gardeners. Utilizing a creatively repurposed card catalog, the library provides a year-round selection of seeds, including vegetables, flowers, and herbs. Simply visit the library, select the seeds you need, and after your plants flourish, return a portion of the seeds to share with the community. The library also provides an array of gardening books for all ages, fostering a culture of knowledge and sharing. Cultivate your own food, beautify your space, and connect with your neighbors through the LDL Seed Library.

St. Cecilia Music Center's "Eat. Drink. Be Merry!"

Join St. Cecilia Music Center's annual "Eat. Drink. Be Merry!" fundraiser, hosted at the elegant Martha's Vineyard, on April 26th, from 6-9pm. This enchanting evening promises an atmosphere of fun and frivolity, featuring an extensive selection of over 100 wine varieties, delectable culinary offerings, and a captivating silent auction, all in support of SCMC's mission to enrich Grand Rapids through the power of music. Tickets are $65 and are available for purchase on the St. Cecilia Music Center website.

GRPD vs. GRFD Hockey Game Benefits MDA

Who is better on the ice? Local police or fire? Witness the thrilling showdown between the Grand Rapids Police (GRPD) and Fire (GRFD) Departments in their 4th annual charity hockey game at Van Andel Arena on April 12th, with the puck dropping at 12:30 PM. Support the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) and enjoy an action-packed day of hockey, which includes access to the Grand Rapids Griffins vs. Texas Stars game at 7 PM that night. Tickets are available for purchase at griffinshockey.com/GRPD-GRFD, with $7 of each ticket directly benefiting the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

