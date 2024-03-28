Morning Buzz: March 28

1. A West Michigan doctor is in the running for the Health Care Hero Award presented by the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation.

Dozens of medical professionals were nominated by their patients, and the doctor with the most votes will be announced as the foundation's Healthcare Hero. They'll also be featured on the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation's website and social channels.

One of the doctors nominated for the award is Michelle Muza-Moons of the University Of Michigan Health-West. According to her nomination, her care goes beyond medicine. She is a great advocate for her patients in the doctor's office and outside of work, supporting her patients by attending events for the organization's Michigan Chapter.

Voting ends on March 30. To cast your vote for Muza-Moons visit the website.

2. The laughs will continue this spring as The Golden Girls are back in West Michigan.

Their tour will be at Miller Auditorium on May 7 at 7:30 p.m. The show brings Miami's sassiest seniors to stages around the country for one more hurrah.

The play is written by Robert Leleux, author of “The Memoirs of a Beautiful Boy and the Living End.” His work has also appeared in the New York Times and the New York Times Magazine, and his other plays have been produced across the country.

Tickets are $40 and you can get them by going to millerauditorium.com.

3. Hard cider lovers rejoice: Cider Week GR is coming back to town. The week-long event will return to Grand Rapids on May 10-18.

Hosted by the Michigan Cider Association with support from Experience Grand Rapids, the week will offer nine days of cider-related activities around town culminating with a cider festival in downtown Grand Rapids.

Also, the 18th annual Great Lakes International Cider and Perry Competition will take place on May 15-17 at Devos Place where they'll crown the world's best ciders.

Though the competition is closed to the public, the winners will be featured at the Cider Festival.

4. It could be your new perfect pick-me-up. Long Road Distillers and Madcap Coffee have collaborated again to develop a product that marries what they do best, spirits and coffee.

The Long Road Nitro Espresso Martini, a ready-to-drink canned cocktail, is now popping up on retail store shelves and in bar coolers around the state of Michigan. The new release features Long Road vodka, Madcap Coffee, and Amaro Pazzo.

Both businesses previously partnered to create Amaro Pazzo, a traditional Italian-style bittersweet liqueur that features Madcap's eureka coffee blend as a primary ingredient.

5. Calling all creatives! Boyne Mountain needs your help to "yarn bomb" the sky bridge.

They're seeking out over 200 unique pieces that will adorn the bridge on June 8. You will need to supply your needles and yarn. Skybridge says you can either send in your pieces via mail or drop them off in person, but they are required to be 67 inches wide by 44 inches high.

The deadline to submit your creations is May 1. All artists who submit handcrafted textile panels are invited to a mimosa brunch, and artist meet-and-greet, and will receive passes to Skybridge Michigan.

You can learn more at boynemountain.com.