Morning Buzz: March 28

1. The Holland Farmers Market is holding its first-ever poster design contest.

Organizers are asking amateur and professional artists ages 16 and older who love local food to submit poster designs for the chance to win a $500 cash prize.

Find contest details and the entry form on their website and Facebook page.

Submissions will be accepted through Friday, April 14.

2. Want to learn how to transform your yard into a beautiful wildflower sanctuary? Check out the Native Plant Landscaping Workshop on Wednesday!

Vern Stephens from designs by nature will be leading the workshop, showing you how to prepare for and install native plants, which plants attract butterflies, and how to grow flowers from seeds.

It'll take place at the conservation district's new office, just off Beltline Avenue starting at 6:30 p.m.

the event is completely free...

3. If you're a "Bank Of America" credit and debit card holder, make some time to visit the museums in Grand Rapids for free this weekend!

It's all part of their "Museums On Us" campaign happening April 1-2.

You can visit the Grand Rapids Public Museum and the Grand Rapids Art Museum.

Simply show your Bank of America, Merill, or Bank of America Private Bank credit or debit card along with a photo ID, and you'll get free admission.

4. Gerald R. Ford International in Grand Rapids getting ready for the spring break rush.

They expect to see 11,000 or more travelers each day between March 30 and April 11.

In a tweet, the airport suggests passengers arrive two or more hours before takeoff and leave extra time for parking if they plan to leave their car there.

People flying out of Grand Rapids must really enjoy Florida -- the top destinations are Punta Gorda, Orlando, Clearwater, Tampa and Sarasota.

5. If you're a fan of Michigan's Adventure, you're going to love this! They're adding a fall season.

The theme park usually closes Labor Day weekend, but this year they'll be open through October 15. If you're a fan of Halloween, this fall season will be full of "treats" instead of "tricks" for you. That's because they're introducing their new Tricks And Treats Fall Fest which will begin on Saturday, September 16, and end on Sunday, October 15.

If you want to learn more about all the fall fun, you can get the details on their website.