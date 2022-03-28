Morning Buzz: March 28

1. Michigan's Women's Basketball team will face off against No. 1 Seed, the Louisville Cardinals.

The team beat South Dakota 52-49 on Saturday, giving them the spot in the Elite Eight. If they beat the Cardinals tonight, they'll have their spot in the Final Four.

The game tips off at 8 p.m.

2. The Michigan Ice Hockey team is moving on too! After scoring the game's first four goals, Michigan survived a third-period rally by Quinnipiac to post a 7-4 victory.

Now they'll advance to the NCAA Frozen Four for the 26th time in school history.

Michigan will play Denver in the Frozen Four semifinals on April 7 in Boston.

Face-off is 6:30 p.m. and the game will be televised live on ESPN2.

3. Good news for those tired of high prices at the pump, gas prices have fallen six cents over the last two weeks.

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gas is currently $4.37 per gallon. According to the Lundberg survey, prices increased almost a dollar over the last nine weeks.

The current price is nearly $1.42 higher than it was a year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average is in Los Angeles, where the price is almost $6 per gallon, while the lowest is in Oklahoma, where it is nearly $4.

4. Are you still passing the time while waiting for a passport? Government officials say the process is still lagging.

The U.S. State Department says waiting for a passport, even for renewals, has improved, but they're not back to pre-COVID levels.

Wait time for a standard passport renewal is about 8-11 weeks. Before the pandemic, renewals took six to eight weeks.

The State Department website says to apply as soon as possible, with approaching summer travel crunching the system.

Track progress through the State Department website.

5. Wildlife officials in east Tennessee captured and relocated a 500-pound black bear.

The bear was known to dig through garbage, bird feeders, and pet food around the campus of Tusculum University for years.

But recently the bear has become more active and has been increasingly damaging property around the area.

Officials with Tennessee's Wildlife Resources Agency and the Greenville Fire Department helped tranquilize the bear Thursday.

Crews then relocated the bear to a remote area of the Cherokee National Forest.