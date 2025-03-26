Morning Buzz: March 26, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Getty Drive-In Opens for 82nd Season

Get ready for summer blockbusters! The iconic Getty Drive-In in Muskegon kicks off its 82nd season this Friday, March 28. Gates open at 7:30 pm, with movies like "Snow White," "Mufasa," "Mickey 17," and more starting after sunset at 8:15 pm. The first 50 cars get a free Getty gift! Enjoy classic drive-in charm with modern digital projection and FM sound. Check out their summer lineup featuring "Thunderbolts," "Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning," "Lilo & Stitch," "Jurassic World Rebirth," and "Snow White."

Wild Strides 5K at John Ball Zoo

Celebrate Earth Day with a unique and active experience! John Ball Zoo is hosting its inaugural Wild Strides 5K on Tuesday, April 22. This is a one of a kind event that will take runners through the zoo grounds, past the enchanting Grand Rapids Lantern Festival, and along scenic nearby trails. Whether you're a seasoned runner or looking for a family-friendly activity, this event welcomes all ages and abilities. The festivities begin with a half-mile Kids Fun Run at 6pm, followed by the 5K race starting at 7pm. Participants in the 5K will receive a commemorative finisher's medal and a t-shirt, and also a ticket to the 2025 Grand Rapids Lantern festival. The kids fun run participants will receive a t-shirt and a medal. Food trucks will also be on site for post race snacks or dinner. Early bird 5k registration is $45, and standard registration is $50. The Kids Fun Run is $20. All proceeds directly contribute to the zoo's conservation programs, helping to protect wildlife and wild places. For more information and to register, visit the John Ball Zoo events page.

Northern Hills Middle School Spelling Stars

Northern Hills Middle School is home to some amazing spellers! Eighth-grader Elliott Covelle won the 48th Greater Grand Rapids Spelling Bee, after placing third last year. Vonn Oosterhouse, also from Northern Hills, took second place. The winning word was "hagiographer." Congrats to all of the orthographical prodigies!

Hammerspace Gallery Launches with "Mater(hood)" Exhibition

A new and innovative gallery space, Hammerspace, is opening its doors in Wyoming, Michigan, with a focused mission: to champion the work of emerging and mid-career artists, with a particular emphasis on providing support to those who are also parents. The gallery's inaugural exhibition, "Mater(hood)," will feature the compelling work of Grand Rapids-based artist Emily Mayo. This exhibition showcases a series of narrative figurative charcoal drawings that delve into the multifaceted complexities of motherhood, exploring themes of sacrifice, resilience, and the profound emotional landscapes of maternal experience. In addition to the exhibition, Mayo will host a special artist talk in partnership with the Maternal Wellness Program of Grand Rapids, addressing crucial topics such as postpartum depression, maternal mental health, and the therapeutic and healing power of art. This important conversation will take place tomorrow, Thursday, from 8-9 PM. The exhibition itself will be open to the public on Saturday, from 3-5 PM, at the gallery in Wyoming.

Whitecaps Kids Clinic

Young baseball fans, take note! The Whitecaps are hosting a two-day clinic for kids aged 8-12 on June 19th and 20th at LMCU Ballpark. The $100 registration includes coaching from Whitecaps players and coaches, a t-shirt, gift bag, lunch, and two lawn tickets to the Friday game. Check out whitecapscommunityfoundation.org for more info.

