Morning Buzz: March 26

1. Mark your calendars, the official full lineup for the Frederik Meijer Gardens Concert Series is coming out soon, 6 a.m. on April 11.

There are a few sneak peeks for what we can look forward to this season. Little Feat and Los Lobos will take the stage on June 21, The Temptations and Four Tops on July 12, and Andrew Bird with Amadou and Mariam will perform on August 9.

As always, the shows will feature an eclectic mix of alternative, indie, blues, and rock. While season ticket holders get first dibs starting Saturday, April 20, tickets for the general public will go on sale on Saturday, April 27.

For more information on all the fun happening at Meijer Gardens, head to meijergardens.org.

2. If you want to read today's issue of the Grand Rapids Press online, find that library card.

You can unlock a treasure trove of local news history with Grand Rapids Public Library's newest addition: the Grand Rapids Press (1893-present) via NewsBank.

Enjoy daily editions including today's edition, full-text articles, and seamless searchability—all for GRPL cardholders, with no subscription needed.

Thanks to the Grand Rapids Public Library Foundation - Titche Family Fund for their support. Explore now at grpl.org or call 616-988-5400.

3. A big congratulations to two local students who spelled their way to the top - and are now headed to a national competition.

Joshua Diocares is now a two-time winner of the Greater Grand Rapids Spelling Bee. The 8th grader from Ridge Park Academy spelled the word diluent correctly in the final round, beating out 17 students from Kent, Ottawa, Allegan, and Barry Counties. He also won in 2022.

Kalamazoo County's Carter Tuhill will join him after spelling linguistics in his competition. The eighth grader from Millwood Magnet School says he loves to read and is a self-proclaimed huge bookworm.

Both of young men will be headed to the Scripps National Spelling Bee, a huge event organized by our parent company. That's coming up at the end of May near Washington DC.

4. Looking for a new business venture? A longtime West Michigan bowling alley is on the market. Wayland Rock 'N' Bowl is on the market for a little over $279,000.

Five years ago, current owners Ron and Linda purchased the business. Before that, the bowling alley had been in operation for nearly 70 years as Airport Lanes.

Ron and Linda recently shared the news to Facebook that Rock 'N' Bowl is up for sale saying, "We have decided to try and sell the bowling alley. We are not closing! We are both ready to retire if it sells, if not, that's okay too. Ron and I have made so many new friends in the last 5 years. We couldn't have done this without all of you. Again, we will remain open."

Rock 'N' Bowl is the home site for the Wayland High School bowling teams.