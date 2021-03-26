Morning Buzz: March 26

1. Grand Rapids Downtown Market is in the running for "Best Public Market in America" in a USA Today and Best 10 Readers Poll.

A panel of experts nominated 20 markets across the U.S. Currently, the Downtown Market is home to more than ten restaurants, like PHO161, Slows BarBQ, and Tacos El Cunado.

Make sure to vote at 10best.com by noon on April 12.

2. Grand Rapids Brewing Company is reopening on Saturday for in-person dining, featuring a new food and drink menu!

The new items include stone oven pizza, chopped steak melts, and more. But they've also kept a lot of their older popular dishes.

The inside has been remodeled, including the game room that was already popular among customers.

The official re-opening is on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

3. Detroit Tigers tickets are now on sale!

The Tigers will take on Cleveland next Thursday for their season opener.

Originally Comercia Park was only going to allow 1,000 fans, but that has now been increased to 8,200.

To buy tickets and learn more about their health and safety protocols, visit mlb.com/tigers/tickets.

4. Fans will soon be back in Chicago's iconic Wrigley Field with the addition of some new technological advances.

Going through security, getting to your seat, and even ordering food will all be different thanks to some new innovations.

Fans will scan themselves in at their designated gate at the time marked on their ticket and proceed to their seat.

Spectators can then use an app or a QR code to order food, keeping them in their seats and watching the game longer.

Management hopes the touchless system will streamline processes that used to lead to crowded areas and long lines.

5. Lowe's is celebrating spring with a new giveaway. The home improvement store chain is giving out free garden-to-go project kits to customers next month.

The gardening kits include a variety of gardening products like saplings, seeds, and even recipes. The kids can be picked up curbside, but families have to register for them first.

Registration kicks off on April 1 with the first kits being given out on April 8. The kits will be different depending on when you register.

Lowe's says it will put more details on its Garden To Go Giveaway on its website.