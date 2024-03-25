Morning Buzz: March 25

1. A 40-year partnership will again benefit Special Olympics athletes across the Midwest. Spartan Nash has raised more than $10 million for the organization - and the food solutions company is doing it again.

Any time you shop at one of their stores - Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market, Ada Fresh Market, or Forest Hills Foods, you can choose to round up or donate even more to athletes in Michigan. That goes directly to supporting the athletic and wellness programs for individuals with developmental disabilities.

The in-store fundraiser runs through March 31.

2. It doesn't matter how old you are, you're never too old to play board games. Kalamazoo will be celebrating them in their very own unique way at the Do-Dah Parade.

The 40th annual Do-Dah Parade will take place in downtown Kalamazoo on Saturday, June 8. This year's theme is going to be Board-amazoo, rolling the dice of 40 years.

As the event page describes this year, they will be celebrating all things board game-related during their annual Pride weekend event.

Applications can be submitted on their Facebook page if you're interested in being a part of the parade.

3. The four-time Tony award-winning new musical “MJ” is coming to Grand Rapids in July and tickets are now on sale.

The show goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of Michael Jackson, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted the performer into legendary status.

Ticket prices start at $52.50 and you can get them at broadwaygrandrapids.com.

4. Take a journey down the magical yellow brick road as the Wizard Of Oz Ballet is performed by the West Michigan Youth Ballet Company.

Follow Dorothy, the Scarecrow, Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion on their travels including an encounter with the Wicked Witch and the whimsical Wizard himself.

Stunning choreography and dazzling costumes bring the beloved characters to life with grace and artistry. The Wizard Of Oz Ballet takes the stage for two shows on April 27 and 28.

Get more info at fhfineartscenter.com.

5. MDRD is going to the next level and launching a Spanish-inspired Sunday brunch.

Starting March 24, MDRD will offer an à la carte menu of favorite brunch dishes and specialty cocktails every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., including Easter.

Curated by new executive chef Erika Brigham, you'll be able to enjoy churro bites dusted with cocoa powder and fresh fruit, MDRD's take on chicken and waffles, featuring a paella rice waffle with spicy pan-fried chicken and salsa brava.

Make your reservations at amwaygrand.com.