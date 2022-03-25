Morning Buzz: March 25

1. A Grand Rapids non-profit is getting a big financial boost to feed students when they're not at school. Meijer is donating $1 million to Kids' Food Basket.

The group will use that money to expand Grand Rapids Public Schools' Meijer Weekend Meal program.

Right now, it serves two elementary schools with an estimated 500 kids. Every weekend, students are sent home with food like fresh produce, healthy proteins, and snacks.

The funds are a part of Meijer's End of Year donation efforts, totaling $6.5 million to support what they call their key areas of giving: hunger relief, diversity and inclusion, sustainability, and local giving.

2. Kent County has taken steps that could lead to it buying Cannonsburg Ski Area.

Documents from the Kent County Board of Commissioners show Cannon Township has seen a 10 percent growth in population over the last decade, which means they need more parkland to meet the community's recreational needs.

It would cost an estimated $10 million to buy the 272 acres. The county applied for a grant for $7.5 million to go toward the purchase.

They expect to find out if they got the grant in December. Meanwhile, Cannonsburg posted on their Facebook page saying in part, "While there may be interest by the county, there is no agreement to purchase. Additionally, if the land is never sold to the parks, the ski area would always be protected."

3. Southwest Airlines will soon allow its customers to do something that up until now was now allowed: transfer flight credits to someone else if they cancel a flight.

There's a catch: to quality, you have to sign up for a new fare class called "Wanna Get Away Plus."

The fare class costs more than the current least-expensive ticket, but it also offers another perk. Customers can switch to a different flight on the day of travel at no cost as long as seats are available.

This is the first new fare category Southwest has offered in 15 years.

4. Drinking coffee may help the heart flow according to some new studies.

Three studies presented to the American College of Cardiology's annual sessions say drinking two or three cups of coffee a day has heart benefits such as a lower risk of heart disease, a longer life span, and preventing dangerous heart rhythms.

The studies looked at ranges of coffee drinking from one to six cups, finding two to three is the best for health and can have benefits such as fewer risks of coronary disease, stroke, and rhythm problems.

5. Pepsi is teaming up with IHOP to make Pepsi flavored with maple syurp.

The companies promise the new product combines caramel notes of Pepsi with sweet maple syrup, however Pepsi maple syrup flavor won't be available in stores or at IHOP.

People can only win it through a social media giveaway from now until March 29. Just post a photo with a stack of pancakes and tag IHOP. Also, use #ShowUsYourStack and #PepsiSweepstakes.