Morning Buzz: March 25

1. Looking forward to that 4th of July fireworks? The City of Muskegon is moving forward with its show.

City commissioners approved $60,000 for the display. It'll take place on Saturday, July 3, since Independence Day falls on a Sunday this year.

Fireworks will be held in downtown Muskegon with safety precautions in place.

2. There will soon be more parking spots at Pere Marquette Beach.

Muskegon's Planning Commission approved a modified plan on Wednesday night, which calls for two more rows of parking, but the trees along Beach Street will be removed as part of that project.

Still no word on when construction will get underway.

3. A very big Kudos to the first graduate to attend GRCC on a free scholarship thanks to the Grand Rapids Promise. He will wrap up his time at GRCC today, and already has his first job lined up.

20-year-old Hykel Johnson went through the automotive program at GRCC.

He's already been working part-time at a local Nissan dealership but has even bigger dreams for the future.

He's hoping to work through all eight certifications to become a master technician and eventually open his own shop.

The Grand Rapids Promise Zone scholarship started last year.

It's available to students who live within the city of Grand Rapids and graduate from one of the 24 high schools in city limits.

4. Bust out the Maple Syrup, because today is International Waffle Day!

Make your own waffles at home or go out to a restaurant for chicken and waffles.

International Waffle Day started in Sweden, then spread worldwide.

If you don't want to wait a full year to celebrate all things waffles again, August 24 is National Waffle Day. It marks the anniversary of the first U.S. patent for a waffle iron.

It was issued on August 24, 1869, to a gentleman by the interesting name of Cornelius Swarthout.

5. A new image has surfaced of a supermassive black hole.

The black hole is at the center of a galaxy 55 million light-years from Earth.

The first image of this black hole and its shadow was released in 2019, but this one shows the cosmic body in polarized light.

By analyzing the polarized light around the black hole, astronomers were able to map magnetic field lines near the hole's inner edge.

In the image, there are streaks showing light oscillating in a specific direction that indicates the strength of the magnetic field.