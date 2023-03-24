Morning Buzz: March 24

1. A new partnership between Gun Lake Casino and Special Olympics Michigan will bring great things to our athletes, other organizations, and the community as a whole.

The casino and the Gun Lake Tribe presented a $2.5 million sponsorship to support the Unified Sports and Inclusion Center at the former South Christian High School campus.

The investment will allow SOMI to enhance competition, increase its health and wellness initiatives and grow leadership programs that teach athletes how to turn success in sports into success in life.



2. GLC Live at 20 Monroe wants you to design a mural for them. The concept: Show What "Live" Means to You.

The grand prize winner will have their design professionally replicated on the stairs and receive a golden GA ticket for themselves plus two friends to attend all their shows that run from July through December.

Also, the finalists will receive four GA tickets to any show of their choosing. Head to their Facebook page for the link to enter. The contest ends on May 1.



3. Spring is here, time to ride!

The Greater Grand Rapids Bicycle Coalition is inviting you to the first-ever Spokes Up Bike Challenge. It starts this Sunday and runs through April 9.

It's simple you'll just need to join the GGRBC Strava Club and work together to ride 15,000 miles.

Hit the goal and local businesses will offer discounts and incentives for all who participated.

It's all an effort to show just how big the cycling community is in the area. Sign-up at bikegr.org.



4. The Grand Rapids Art Museum announced the appointment of its next director and CEO.

Cindy Meyers Foley will replace Dana Friis-Hansen, who stepped down in January after leading the organization since July 2011.

Foley previously spent 17 years at the Columbus Museum of Art, where she most recently was the Scantland Family executive deputy director for learning, experience, and engagement since 2015.

She will begin her new role at the GRAM on June 5.

5. Martha's Vineyard, known for its great wine and food, will host "Eat. Drink. Be Merry!, a spring winetasting fundraiser to benefit St. Cecilia Music Center.

The fundraiser will be held on April 22 from 6 – 9 p.m. at St. Cecilia. with tastings on all three floors of the historic building, you will have the chance to mingle while tasting wines, and enjoying hors d'oeuvres, and bidding on great silent auction items. Live music will feature the jazz trio the mood swings.

Tickets are $65 and may be purchased in advance at scmcgr.org.