Morning Buzz: March 24

1. The Ronald McDonald House is getting back to normal, now welcoming back in-house volunteers.

The organization say the need is bigger than ever. The charity runs a 17-room home in Grand Rapids proving a temporary place to stay for families who travel to the city while their child is receiving medical, or mental health treatment in the hospital.

Previous COVID restrictions limited their volunteer program to only bakers and chefs, but there are plenty of other ways to help out. There's also landscaping, family services, shuttle drivers, and other positions people can volunteer for.

To get involved, visit RMHCWM.org.

2. John Ball Zoo is opening its doors for the season on Friday at 10 a.m.

Along with visiting all the animals, you'll be able to see the larger-than-life exhibits within the Washed Ashore Collection.

The best part is the zoo will be open for spring break this year, so if you're staying in town, make sure to stop by for lots of hands-on activities.

To learn more about tickets or membership options just head to jbzoo.org.

3. Opening Day for the West Michigan Whitecaps is less than three weeks out.

There are some new items on the menu to try out this year.

There are Geek Gyro Nachos, served with fresh pita chips, gyro meat, feta cheese, onions, tomatoes, and tzatziki sauce.

The nachos beat out two other dishes for this year's Fan Food Vote.

In addition to Geek Gyro Nachos, some other new spicier options include firecracker popcorn and the Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich.

Only 19 days until Opening Day, the Caps first came is scheduled for April 12.

4. A new online poll finds that Detroit Michigan is the country's top spot for a delicious slice of pizza.

Based on pizza-related metrics from the website AnytimeEstimate.com, Detroit came in first of the 50 largest metropolitan areas across the country.

For every 100,000 people, there are six pizza restaurants willing to dish out that cheesy tomato goodness.

The website declared that "Motown is dough town."

5. It's National Philly Cheese Steak Day.

Celebrate the day by chowing down on the amazing combo of chipped beef, cheese, and onions piled onto a hoagie roll.

Fun Fact: Philly Cheesesteaks go all the way back to the 1930's when hot dog vendors started serving the new sandwich.

Share your sandwich on social media with #NationalCheesesteakDay.