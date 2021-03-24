Morning Buzz: March 24

1. A new burger joint is coming to downtown Grand Rapids.

Wahlburgers will be part of the newly opened Residence Inn by Marriott off Ionia Avenue.

The restaurant, which is owned by the famous Wahlberg Brothers, is set to open this summer.

It's the third location in Michigan; the other two are in Metro Detroit.

2. Is there a person in your life who has special needs, but a regular movie setting is just too much? Celebration Cinema is re-launching an event that's easy on the senses.

The event is meant to welcome movie-goers with autism and other special needs. Sensory showtimes feature lower movie volumes, dimmed lights, and open captioning.

Community Director Emily Loeks says they hope to create a welcoming environment for guests with special needs. The first film Tom and Jerry is showing on March 27.

Go to celebrationcinema.com to find showtimes and more info.

3. It's been a season of firsts of Michigan, and now the Wolverines can add a trip to the Sweet 16 to that list.

Leigha Brown scored 23 points and Naz Hillmon added 19 to lead number six seed Michigan to its first regional semifinals appearance with a 70-55 win over third-seed Tennessee on Tuesday in the Women's NCAA Tournament.

The Wolverines had been 0-5 in the second round before pulling off the victory over the Lady Vols.

Michigan plays the winner of Virginia Tech-Balor in the Sweet 16.

4. Expect to wait longer for your mail to be delivered, it's part of a new 10-year plan announced by the U.S. Postal Service.

The plan, named Delivering for America, will cut post office hours and have longer delivery times for first-class mail. It will also add energy-friendly vehicles to its fleet.

The USPS will also add dozes of locations to sort through more packages.

5. Lego's new set is out of this world! The toy company is releasing a model of the Discovery Shuttle and Hubble Space Telescope.

The set was created in partnership with NASA to mark the 40th anniversary of the first space shuttle flight on April 12, 1981.

The set costs $199 and has more than 2300 pieces. It features realistic details like an opening payload bay, retractable landing gear, opening cockpit, space arm, and five seats for the crew.

The new set will be available on April 1.