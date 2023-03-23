Morning Buzz: March 23

1. Here's an easy way to support military families in our state. You can designate a portion of your income tax return to the Military Family Relief Fund.

This fund provides grants to qualifying Michigan families with military members in either the national guard or reserves who are called to active duty. The grants can be used for clothes, food, housing, utilities, medical services, insurance, and car payments.

Nearly $60,000 in financial assistance was awarded to military families last year.

To learn more about how to make this donation head to michigan.gov.

2. Social House Kitchen and Bar will soon be on the elite list of rooftop bars in Grand Rapids.

Their lunch and dinner crowd has grown exponentially and continues to expand, making their need for additional seating a top priority for the authentic craft restaurant.

Rooftop renderings have been approved which will allow a second story to be added to their current patio landscape. The rooftop patio is scheduled to be completed by early this summer.

Make sure to follow their social media for updates on the patio and the opportunity to attend their patio kickoff event.

3. GLC Live at 20 Monroe is hosting a bubble drop in preparation for the gazillion bubble show coming up in April.

Families can get involved by stopping by any of the participating local businesses to get their very own "free" bubbles to take home with them. Some of those places include Kent District Libraries, GRPL s downtown location, the Grand Rapids Public Museum, and Everplay Cafe.

For the complete list and to get tickets for the bubble show on Saturday, April 22 head to GLC Live at 20 Monroe’s website or Facebook page.

4. Do you enjoy a good pint of beer but also enjoy a good workout? Then head on over to the brewer's lounge at Pigeon Hill this Sunday.

Pilates and Pints will begin at 11:15 a.m. and for just $15, you can attend and get a drink of your choice. All you're asked to do is to bring your own mat.

You can RSVP to the class at visit Muskegon.org.

5. The Michigan Panthers were the USFL champs 40 years ago, and the team is getting ready for its comeback season at Ford Field in Detroit.

But they can't do it without the cheer team. More than 75 women from across the state tried out over the last few weeks. 19 were chosen, including Taylor W., from the West Michigan area.

The cheer team will be making stops across the state to get fans ready for the season -- no word yet when they might be in the area.

The Panthers' first home game is on April 30.

Tickets can be found online at theusfl.com.