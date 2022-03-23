Morning Buzz: March 23

1. Energy Company LG is planning a $1.7 billion expansion project at its Holland location.

During a Zoom call, LG shared a few more details on the expansion project. The state is also chipping in, giving final approval today on more than $56 million in grants, and a 20-year tax break, which is worth nearly $133 million.

LG plans to add more than a 1-million-square-feet to their current facility off 146th Avenue.

They say the expansion will quintuple the plant's ability to build battery components.

2. Popular restaurant Food Dance announced that they'll be closing on April 9.

The owner is retiring. Food Dance has been offering farm-to-table meals to people in Kalamazoo for 28 years, and it'll be sorely missed.

3. Cooking a great meal doesn't just leave people satisfied, it can also be a boost to mental health according to new research.

A study by a university in Australia and a food education program looked at more than 650 people who took part in a healthy community cooking class for seven weeks.

Researchers studied the effects on their confidence and psychological health.

The finding: significant improvements in mental and overall well-being, the benefits lasting up to six months.

4. With the weather getting warmer, it's getting more and more tempting to start grilling for dinner.

For the upcoming season, Kingsford is releasing a few new types of barbecuing wood pellets and charcoal briquettes.

They have flavors like garlic onion paprika, cumin chili, and basil sage thyme.

Kingsford says all charcoals and pellets are made with real spices, which will improve the grilling experience in aroma and flavor.

5. Get ready to say "awwwwww," because today is National Puppy Day!

The designated day helps bring awareness to the unconditional love puppies provide as well as the fact that a lot of dogs of all ages are in need of a home.

The ASPCA says more than 3 million dogs are placed in shelters every year. Advocates say people looking for a puppy should first consider adopting one from a shelter.

According to the American Kennel Club, the most popular puppies are Labrador retrievers, french bulldogs are second.