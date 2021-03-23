Morning Buzz: March 23

1. The Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department is asking for your help naming their new turf tank.

The autonomous robot is designed to paint athletic field lines in less time, and with less paint. The parks department is taking name submissions now through April 1.

They'll narrow it down from there and select 25 names for a public vote from April 5-9.

The turf tank will be painting lines for spring sports in late April. The department expects it'll help them save about $5,000 a year in labor and material costs.

2. It's one of the most iconic signs of Spring in Michigan: Oberon Day. Bell's Brewery officially released the beer Monday, although a lot of distributors started selling it a few days in advance because of the pandemic.

The brewery didn't hold a big event at its eccentric cafe like in years past, but they still had quite the turnout on Monday.

Oberon is a seasonal wheat ale brewed in Kalamazoo, often served with an orange wedge.

You can buy it in bottles and cans, and bell's say it'll be available in mini-kegs later on in the year.

3. West Michigan Works is observing National Agriculture Day, which is on Wednesday by hosting a job fair for businesses that work in the industry.

The Virtual Job Fair is being held on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Seven employers are participating, and the last day to register for the event is Wednesday.

Visit westmiworks.org to register.

4. Get a shot, get a donut! Krispy Kreme is offering a sweet treat for anyone with proof of vaccination.

Starting this week, the donut chain says it will give out a free glazed doughnut to each of its vaccinated customers.

The customer must show a valid COVID-19 vaccination card to get the freebie. The deal is available at all 369 Krispy Kreme locations in the country.

The company says customers can take them up on the offer at any location on any day for the rest of the year.

5. As most pet owners know, every day is a celebration for their furry friends, but today it's all about the puppies! It's National Puppy Day!

It was founded in 2006 as a way to increase awareness about puppy mills and orphaned pups.

Animal rescues across the country will be holding special adoption events to help puppies find their forever homes.

If you've been thinking about adding a new member to your family, today's the perfect day.