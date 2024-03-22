Morning Buzz: March 22

1. Prom season is coming, and the average girl spends up to $900 or more on the dress, shoes, accessories, and prep. No one should feel like they can't participate because they can't afford the evening, so Two Men and A Truck is trying to help.

They've collected more than 1000 prom dresses and accessories for students who need them most, and tomorrow is distribution day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Comstock Park warehouse will open its doors to the community to come pick out a dress. The original goal was 100 dresses, so they hit it out of the park.

2. If you're looking for a reason to pull out your fancy shoes, now you've got a reason.

AgeWell Services of West Michigan is hosting its 9th annual "Heels For Meals And More" fundraising event on April 20 at the Trillium Event Center in Spring Lake.

The event includes an opportunity to walk down the runway for the best shoe contest, a three-course meal, multiple auctions, live music, and hand-painted signature glasses, all while raising money and awareness for AgeWell services programs.

Tickets are $75 and you can get those now just by going to agewellservices.org.

3. The Byron Center High School Jazz Band is headed to the Big Apple. It's an honor for the top 15 high school jazz bands in the U.S. - to participate in jazz at Lincoln Center's 29th Annual Essentially Ellington.

They are the only school from Michigan to make the trip. They will get three days of workshops, jam sessions, rehearsals, performances, and competitions.

The band had to submit recordings of three tunes from the library to enter the competition. They head to NYC in May.

4. Another big honor for Ford International Airport. The growing airport in Grand Rapids was recently awarded Best Airport in North America for 2 to 5 million passengers with the ASQ Awards - the industry's only global benchmarking program that measures passenger satisfaction.

It also boasts the most dedicated staff, easiest airport journey, most enjoyable airport, and cleanest airport titles. These accolades, based on live passenger surveys, underscore the airport's commitment to excellence.

The director general for Airports Council International World, Luis Felipe De Oliveira, commended the airport's hard work and dedication in reshaping the airport experience.

5. We all know fruits and veggies are good for us, but sometimes it's hard to get enough in our meals and snacks. So why not drink them?

There's a new place to get your fix in Cascade called The Clean Juice Bar.

The fast-casual organic juice and food cafe is a woman-owned business, serving up premium flavors, including cucumber pineapple and dragon fruit lemonade.

You can learn more about the store and check out the full menu at cleanjuice.com.