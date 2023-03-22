Morning Buzz: March 22

1. If you're on the job hunt here are a few to consider. The City of Kalamazoo is currently looking to fill seasonal positions in the parks and recreation and public services departments.

A variety of opportunities are available including positions working in forestry, water distribution, and streets, as well as lifeguards, cashiers, equipment operators and recreation program leaders.

To view the full list of employment opportunities and to apply go to kalamazoocity.org/jobs.

2. The Boss Services high school internship program is back this summer.

The company will give two high school students the opportunity to get paid to learn the skills needed to be successful in the trade.

The two chosen interns will be exposed to h-vac, plumbing, bathroom remodeling, and more.

If you or your high schooler is between the ages of 16 to 18 and ready to see if this could be the right career path, apply online by May 15 at thebossservices.com.

3. Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park hosting a major exhibition of Spanish artist, Cristina Iglesias. "Cristina Iglesias: Under And In Between" will run from April 28 through September 24.

Iglesias is a sculptor of space and atmosphere. In projects that range from underwater sculptures to citywide installations, she poetically redefines our spatial experience.

The upcoming show is her first United States museum exhibition in more than two decades.

4. It's a great excuse to get out, have fun and give back.

The AC Hotel by Marriott Grand Rapids Downtown is launching a new guest DJ series in its AC Lounge. The schedule includes a rotating cast of guest DJs, each of them curates a featured cocktail for the evening as well.

The event kicks off at 7 p.m. and those DJs take the stage at 8.

There's a $5 cover charge at the door and proceeds from the event go to the DJs organization of choice. The next event is on March 23.

It'll be Chef Jenna with DJ Sanjay benefiting food hugs. Learn more on their events page on Facebook.

5. America’s obsession with pickleball isn't slowing down in 2023 and it's obviously not slowing down in Grand Rapids either.

Offers.bet did a survey and Grand Rapids took the 3rd spot when it comes to U.S. cities that are most obsessed with the sport. Salt Lake City was number two and overland park, Kansas took the top spot.