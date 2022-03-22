Morning Buzz: March 22

1. The wait is almost over. Grand Rapids has been given an official re-opening date for Rosa Parks Circle. The city is targeting June 1. For the last few years, the outdoor staple has been under construction. There's going to be new drinking fountains, waste bins, pathways, benches and lighting.

2. A local organization hopes to include everyone with a new group.

The Down Syndrome Association of West Michigan recently started 21 Shades. It's a peer support group focused on families of color with children who have Down Syndrome. Each month they meet to discuss issues other families may not experience. Yesterday marked World Down Syndrome Day.

3. Country super star Willie Nelson is planning to perform in Grand Rapids. His Outlaw Music Festival is set for June 25 at Van Andel Arena. Tickets go on sale this Friday on Ticketmaster.

4. Good news for frequent flyers. American Airlines will restart the in-flight sale of beer, wine and spirits in its main cabin next month. Airlines stopped selling alcohol early in the pandemic to cut back on interactions between flight attendants and passengers.

5. A beautiful sight at our Nation's Capital. D.C.'s Cherry Blossoms have reach peak bloom. You can check them out on the "Bloom Cam". The Cherry Blossom Festival kicked off Sunday and runs through April 17.

