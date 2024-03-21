Morning Buzz: March 21

1. An impressive achievement at Cedar Trails Elementary in Cedar Springs. The students there set a new benchmark for the Kids Heart Challenge - raising more than $22,000 for the American Heart Association.

More than 5,000 schools across the Midwest participated, the average fundraising amount was just over $5,000. To celebrate, the students at Cedar Trails were able to slime their principals and get a special glow dance party on Wednesday. Congrats to them!

A Grand Rapids nonprofit is introducing an addiction recovery program for women.

2. Guiding Light has acquired a new home in downtown Grand Rapids, which will house the women participating in the program.

Organizers expect the first residents — up to 11 women, in addition to a house manager — to move in this summer.

The nonprofit is also working with Aquinas College to provide a location for off-site programming on weekdays.

Guiding Light first began offering services to women last year, with the establishment of two sober-living transitional homes. The nonprofit says they have been operating at full capacity.

3. Muskegon is honoring the artistic talents of young people in the community during Expressions - an exhibit featuring k-12 students.

Now in its 42nd year, Expressions has nearly 240 works in a variety of media from 38 schools across the county.

Art teachers from each of the schools carefully selected the featured pieces that will be a part of the exhibition at the Muskegon Museum of Art.

It opens next week, Thursday, and will be on display through May 19.

4. Where does milk come from? It's a question that not everyone has the answer to. That's why Ottawa County Farm Bureau hosted Project Red — or Rural Education Day.

More than 200 students were able to see local agriculture in action at Zeeland's Visser Farms.

Students rotated through stations, getting an up-close look at blueberry harvesting equipment, seeing how produce is washed and preserved before heading to a grocery store, and of course, they got to see some cute animals.

Learn more about the program by going to facebook.com/ottawacountyfarmbureau.

5. Need something to keep those littles busy over the summer - Kellogg Community College has more than 60-day camps that will educate and engage children from 5 to 18.

From baking to art, science, sports, theatre, and even career camps. There is online registration and if you get in by April 15, with a special code (ebsu24) you get ten percent off tuition.

There are also scholarships available for the stem camps and let's build a puppet camp. Head to kellogg.edu/youth for all the details.