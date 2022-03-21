Morning Buzz: March 21

1. A big celebration for the Hope Women's Basketball team. They won the Division III National Championship.

They were welcomed at DeVos Fieldhouse over the weekend. More than 150 fans were on-site to say hi to the champs as they got back, trophy in hand.

The Dutch took down Wisconsin Whitewater on Saturday, 71 to 58 in Pittsburgh to win the championship.

Now that the team is back home and still soaking in all of the excitement of a title that was three years in the making, the team couldn't be more thankful for the support both here and on the road.

2. Western Michigan University Hockey earned a top seed on Sunday in the NCAA Tournament.

The Broncos got the top seed for the East region. They will play against Northeastern on Friday in Massachusetts.

The team lost to Minnesota-Duluth 3-0 on Saturday in the NCHS Championship game.

Michigan received the overall number one seed after it owns against Minnesota 4-3 in the Big 10 Championship on Saturday night.

The Wolverines will play against American International on Friday. If WMU and Michigan face-off, it will be in the Frozen Four.

3. An ArtPrize winning piece has been donated to the Diocese of Grand Rapids.

"Crucifixion" was a winner back in 2011. Mia Tavonatti originally designed the piece for Saint Kilian's Catholic Church in Orange County, California.

In fact, the only reason it ended up submitted in ArtPrize is that construction delays at the California church back in 2011.

Founder of ArtPrize, Rick DeVos, says the piece was one of the most popular grand prize winners ever.

The art will be installed at the Diocese by June 2022.

4. The official Oberon release is today!

The Bell's traditional launch party has been virtual the last two years, but this year it's back in person.

Bell's Pub, the eccentric cafe in Kalamazoo, will open at 11 a.m. for an all-day celebration.

5. A famous bottle of red wine was recently sold for a record price at an auction in Beverly Hills earlier this month.

The 1973 Vintage of Stag's Leap Cabernet Sauvignon won the Judgment of Paris wine competition in 1976. That win helped put California's Napa Valley on the map of the wine world.

Now there are only a few bottles of the esteemed wine left, this one sold for $12,300.

It's such a revered bottle that the Smithsonian actually has a bottle at the National Museum of American History.