Morning Buzz: March 20

1. Everyone's invited to opening day at John Ball Zoo this Friday where there will be lots of 'special' guests.

You'll be able to meet the newest member of the chimpanzee troop Zuhura, four male chacoan peccaries, which is a pig-like endangered species native to Paraguay, and check out three San Clemente island goats. You may also recognize an amur tiger, Titan, who is back from the Toledo Zoo.

For opening day they'll be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can reserve your tickets online now by going to jbzoo.org.

2. High school art classes, this one’s for you. The Michigan Department Of Transportation is now accepting applications for this year's "Paint The Plow" program.

Students are invited to submit a creative and original design, reflecting their school, while promoting a selected safety theme. This year's safety theme is "Go Hands-Free. Just Drive. It's The Law."

MDOT will accept applications through Friday, May 17. Selected schools will be notified before the end of the school year and arrangements will be made for the delivery of their plow blade in the fall.

All the details are at Michigan.gov/painttheplow.

3. Help keep the Coldwater Country Little River Railroad chugging this Easter. Anyone who has a passion for trains is invited for a unique volunteer opportunity.

The railroad is looking for people to help as car attendants and conductors on March 30 - there are departures at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. from the Coldwater Station. The roles involve loading and unloading passengers, safety, and sharing the magic of the train with guests.

You must be at least 15 years old and have a genuine love for the trains and the railroad. If you're interested head to littleriverrailroad.com.

4. Get started planning all your summer michigan getaways this year with the 2024 west michigan. Carefree travel guide. It's out right now, you can check it out online or request a free copy.

This guidebook has been published since 1918 - and showcases all of the wonderful destinations across our side of the state, from trails to golf courses to ski resorts. There are also fun games like road trip bingo and Michigan trivia.

Check out the maps that will help guide you to quaint villages, lakeshore towns, campgrounds, festivals, and more adventures. It's all free.

Head to wmta.org for more information.

5. Congrats going out to a friend of the Mix. Laurel Steward will be promoted to president of Mattson Financial Services effective May 1.

Former president and her father, Gary Mattson will remain with the company in an advisory, marketing, and training role. He says he's proud that she not only followed but forged her path in the business, finding new ways to improve the relationship with those they serve.

Laurel currently serves as vice president of operations for the company.