Morning Buzz: March 20

1. Looking for ways to give back to the community? LincUp needs some volunteers to help with their first food distribution of the year in Grand Rapids.

There are several opportunities like unloading trucks or packing boxes, registration, and helping load up their cars.

The event is Saturday, April 1 at 10 a.m.

2. In Kalamazoo the annual egg hunt will return to Mayors' Riverfront Park on Saturday, April 8 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Thousands of eggs will be hidden for children to find. There will be three egg hunts for children ages 9 and under so that children can enjoy it with others of the same age.

In addition to the egg hunt, families can enjoy springtime crafts, fun themed games, and take pictures with the bunny, Growlers' mascot porter, and moment of magic's princesses.

You can learn more and register for the event at kzooparks.org/egghunt.

3. Western Michigan University has been selected to skate in the NCAA Frozen Four Tournament.

After falling short of an appearance last year, the Broncos have featured one of the most high-powered offenses in the country.

First up they'll face Boston University in the Manchester region. Also, the Michigan Wolverines will be in the tournament. They'll face off with Colgate in the Allentown Region.

4. A sure sign of warmer weather ahead, the Soo Locks are set to reopen on March 25, marking the beginning of the 2023 Great Lakes shipping season.

The Lock closed on January 16 for a 10-week winter shutdown, allowing for structural repairs and maintenance work.

Everyone is invited to attend the opening event. The Soo Locks Park and viewing platform will open on March 24 at 11 p.m. and close on March 25 at 1 a.m.

The Soo Locks visitor center will also host an open house on March 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

5. The official Oberon release is today. Bell's will mark the occasion with a "Camp Oberon" event featuring live music at its eccentric cafe in Kalamazoo, starting at 10 a.m.

Oberon ale, a smooth wheat ale with spicy hop character and mildly fruity aromas, is only available March through September in Michigan and everywhere else in cans, bottles, and taps where Bell's Beer is sold.