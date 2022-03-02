Morning Buzz: March 2

1. A big announcement from the Grand Rapids African American Museum and Archives, or GRAAMA. They're announcing plans to expand and move into a new location.

GRAAMA has been in a small space along Monroe Center since 2018. They are working to buy a new building at 245 State Street Southeast.

The three-floor, 18,000-square-foot building is nearly nine times larger with lots of room to display the museums' collection.

The executive director says a capital campaign is now in the works to raise the $5.3 million needed for the expansion.

2. John Ball Zoo is getting excited about opening day! This year the opening date is Friday, March 25.

This season they'll showcase larger-than-life exhibits within the "Washed Ashore" collection, turning discarded plastics on the beach into beautiful pieces of art.

Also, they're getting ready for the arrival of two male koalas from the San Diego Zoo in May.

To learn more about memberships, ticket prices and hours are at jbzoo.org.

3. Butterflies are Blooming at Frederik Meijer Gardens!

Guests are now able to check out 7,000 butterflies, including 60 different types of species. There are plenty of educational programs and butterfly-themed activities the kids can enjoy throughout the two-month exhibition.

For more info, just head to meijergardens.org.

4. Gardening could have some benefits not only for your patio but also for your health.

According to a recent study published by the British Journal of Sports Medicine, the gains from gardening for an hour and a half a week are almost as good as doing 30 minutes of muscle strengthening exercises weekly.

Working in the garden regularly can also reduce the risks of death from heart disease, diabetes, and cancer by roughly 10-20 percent.

Researchers found intensive gardening can reduce the chances of death up to a fifth.

5. How about some breakfast for dessert? Everything bagel ice cream is back!

Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream is ready to turn some heads, again, with its savory ice cream flavor.

The Everything Bagel flavor features subtle sweet cream cheese ice cream with chunks of everything bagel "gravel."

The gravel has all of the bagel topping favorites like sesame seeds, poppy seeds, onions, and garlic.

Everything Bagel Ice Cream will be available in select stores and online starting March 21.