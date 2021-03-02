Morning Buzz: March 2

1. The famous Gibson Guitar Plant in Kalamazoo is being transformed into a hotel and music destination for visitors and residents.

The old Gibsons Mandolin-Guitar manufacturing site will be turned into a Hard Rock affiliated hotel. They want to pay tribute to the property spot in rock 'n roll history.

The plans call for a modern concept while also highlighting local food, music, and entertainment.

The hotel will offer a gym, bar, brewery and restaurant, banquet facility, auditorium, museum, and a signing room, that'll include artist signed contracts with Gibson.

The new build and conversion of the original Gibson Manufacturing building are executed to be completed in the fall of 2023.

2. Planning a vacation this spring? Experience Grand Rapids is encouraging people to make it a staycation.

The group says local tourism has taken a significant hit during the pandemic, and they are hoping to bring more people to the city.

Experience GR has partnered with Kent County Hotels to offer deals as an incentive.

In the months of March and April, guests can get a discount on a two-night stay. Learn more at expereincegr.com.

3. The John Ball Zoo is hosting another virtual hiring event this weekend on March 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The zoo says they're hiring seasonal employees to fill a number of different positions from retail to education to groundskeeping.

They're specifically looking for candidates over the age of 18.

To learn more and to apply, visit jbzoo.org.

4. Some big changes are coming to Taste of Muskegon.

The festival is being pushed back to the fall, but organizers still plan on celebrating virtually this summer.

The in-person event, which was moved due to the state's current gathering restrictions, is being held on September 24 and 25 at Hackley Park.

The virtual celebration will run during the third weekend of June, as it typically does, using much of the same format from last year's virtual event.

To learn more, head to tasteofmuskegon.com.

5. Be sure to open a book today, for Read Across America Day!

The National Education Association started the day to encourage children to read and to get excited about books.

It's also known as Dr. Seuss day in honor of his birthday, however, the association is trying to steer away from Dr. Seuss this year. Instead, they're focusing more on diverse children's books.

Events are planned across the country, but of course, this year they will be over the computer.

For more information about gatherings and book-lists, check out readacrossamerica.org.