Morning Buzz: March 19, 2021

1. Art in Bloom is officially back at the Grand Rapids Art Museum starting today!

The purpose of the one-weekend-only exhibit is to celebrate the beauty of both art and floral design. Fifteen artists are participating.

GRAM officials say visitors are encouraged to tour the galleries and enjoy the floral sculptures. Museum members will be able to visit for free, and others will have to pay $15.

For more details and to buy tickets, head to artmuseumgr.org.

2. The Grand Rapids Chamber is teaming up with local small businesses to show appreciation for volunteers on the front lines.

Green Giftz donated 500 of these t-shirts to those volunteering at the DeVos Place Vaccination Clinic, and you can buy one too.

The shirts are about $21, and $8 from every sale will go towards meals for the volunteers, and staff who work there, purchased from local bars and restauarants.

To get one, visit greengiftzshop.com.

3. As Gilda's Club Grand Rapids celebrates 20 years of providing free emotional support, the organization is inviting you to attend a free virtual discussion, "Maintaining Your Health During COVID."

A board-certified lifestyle medicine physician with Spectrum Health will discuss ways to be healthy during the pandemic and throughout the summer. The discussion will include an opportunity to ask questions.

It's being held on March 23 at 6 p.m.

To register, email info@gildasclubgr.org or call (616)-453-8300.

4. Now is the time to go see a large shipwreck from the 1800s along the Lake Michigan shoreline.

The ship was destroyed in a storm in October of 1882 as it was making its way up the White Lake Channel.

The shipwreck became visible two years ago, due to record high water levels, eroding and shrinking those beaches enough to make it visible.

The ship was called The Contest, and experts say if you want to see it for yourself, go now!

5. Someone bought a bowl at a yard sale in Connecticut for $35. Turns out the blue-and-white floral bowl is a rare 15th-century Chinese antique.

China's Imperial Court originally commissioned it during the Ming Dynasty.

Sotheby's just sold the bowl for more than its top estimated sale price. It went for $721,000.