Morning Buzz: March 18, 2025

Michigan Athletes Bring Home Gold from Special Olympics World Games!

Our Special Olympics Michigan athletes are returning from the World Games in Italy with a haul of medals! Jeremiah Sumpfig of Houghton Lake snagged gold and silver in cross-country skiing, while Christina Danieli from Grosse Pointe Farms earned two golds in alpine skiing. They were part of a five-athlete team, including Max Gilbert of Kalamazoo, who competed in alpine skiing. The team joined nearly 150 Special Olympics USA delegates at the world's largest sports and humanitarian event in Turin, Italy. Congrats!!

Cole Swindell Headlines Allegan County Fair

Country music superstar Cole Swindell, with special guest Conner Smith, is set to headline the Allegan County Fair! Catch the show on Saturday, September 6th. Swindell, known for hits like "She Had Me At Heads Carolina," has twelve number-one singles and multiple platinum records. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 21st. The Allegan County Fair runs September 5th through the 13th at the Allegan County Fairgrounds. For more information, please visit the Allegan County Fair website.

Ferris State Hosts "Jill of All Trades" Event

Ferris State University is inviting high school girls to explore careers in STEM and the professional trades with a first-of-its-kind event in the state. "Jill of All Trades," an international effort to expand awareness for women in skilled trades, will be held this Thursday, March 20th. Students can meet area businesses and learn about programs at Ferris, including automotive engineering, heavy equipment service, manufacturing, plastics, and welding. This free event is at the David L. Eisler Center from 8 AM to 3 PM.

Kalamazoo's Black Arts Festival Returns

The Black Arts Festival is set for July 12th from 11 AM to 8 PM at Bronson Park in Kalamazoo. This family-friendly event will feature live performances, DJ sets, retail, food, and informational vendors, celebrating Black artistry in the community. Youth Day will be held on July 11th from noon to 4 PM at Rockwell Park. Click here for more information.

Two Men and a Truck Collects for Local Shelters

Two Men and a Truck is collecting thousands of items for the YWCA of West Central Michigan and Alpha Grand Rapids. They are seeking personal care items, feminine products, paper products, and cleaning supplies. The campaign runs until May 7th, with drop-off locations at The Lofts on Grove and The Lofts on Michigan in GR, Choice One Bank in Rockford, Patten Monuments in Comstock Park, and more.

