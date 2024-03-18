Morning Buzz: March 18

1. Don't miss out on your chance to hear from best-selling Michigan author Angeline Boulley. She's visiting Muskegon as part of her tour for the Great Michigan Read.

She will speak about her first book, Firekeeper's Daughter, an electrifying thriller layered with a rich exploration of the modern native experience, a reckoning of current and historical injustices, and a powerful celebration of community.

There's a book sale and signing after the presentation. It's happening on April 17 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Orchard View High School. Register now at madl.org.

2. The Grand Rapids Public Museum is preparing to host a full day of activities to celebrate the solar eclipse.

On Monday, April 8, you can watch live streams from partner locations in the path of the totality of the eclipse alongside commentary from museum staff in the Meijer Theater.

The Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium will also offer a special schedule of shows themed around the eclipse.

Also, GRPM's planetarium team and volunteers from the Grand Rapids Amateur Astronomical Association are hosting a public viewing of the eclipse on the Blue Bridge downtown with solar telescopes.

Access is free to the public and all eclipse events inside the museum are free with general admission.

3. Cheers to this news! St. Julian Winery and Distillery has added a brand-new membership club for craft spirits.

St. Julian started making premium spirits in 1998. Club members have priority access to new release small batch spirits. These could be unique blends, experimental batches, or special aging processes not available to the public. The first limited release is agave.

Members also get discounts on special classes, merch, spirits, and wine, plus free tastings and

if interested in joining the spirits club, visit stjulian.com/spirits-club.

4. It's a different kind of March Madness, but there are still brackets. Get ready for the March of the Penguin Madness on Sunday, March 17, where Chester, John Ball Zoo's beloved penguin, faces off against a friend from the Jacksonville Zoo!

Chester, standing tall at 2 feet and weighing just over 8 pounds, is a seasoned player who has faced adversity in the past, including a suspected stroke in 2022. Chester has made a remarkable recovery and is ready to compete. With his swift moves and calm demeanor, he's a fan favorite and known for capturing his vitamin herring with lightning speed.

Help Chester clinch the victory by voting for him three times in each round on penguinsinternational.org, Penguins International's Facebook page, and Instagram.

5. Get started planning your summer Michigan getaways this year with the 2024 West Michigan carefree travel guide. It's out right now, you can check it out online or request a free copy.

This guidebook has been published since 1918 - and showcases all of the wonderful destinations across our state, from trails to golf courses to ski resorts. There are also fun games like road trip bingo and Michigan trivia.

Check out the maps that will help guide you to quaint villages, lakeshore towns, campgrounds, festivals, and more adventures. It's all free! Head to wmta.org for more information.